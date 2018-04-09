The most amazing costumes we spotted at C2E2 2018

Fans from near and far descended on McCormick Place this weekend for the annual Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo (better known as C2E2), which was packed with more pop-culture references than Steven Spielberg could ever cram into Ready Player One. While some attendees came to shop for merchandise, line up for autographs or attend panels with guests like R.L. Stein and Alan Tudyk, the seemingly endless procession of creative cosplayers was the highlight of the weekend. Popular costumes at this year's con included characters from Marvel's Black Panther and heroes from multiplayer video game Overwatch, which joined the usual array of Star Wars and superhero get-ups.

Take a look at some of the most impressive costumes we encountered during our trip to C2E2 this weekend. Want to get in on the fun next year? C2E2 has already announced that the con will be returning March 29–31, 2019.

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

