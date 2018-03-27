The Music Box and Lana Wachowski are giving Chicago an early screening of the ‘Sense8’ finale

Fans of the lavish, globe-hopping Netflix series Sense8 have been waiting with bated breath since co-creator Lana Wachowski announced last June that the show would get a two-hour special to wrap up loose ends, after Netflix announced a few weeks earlier that it wouldn’t be ordering a third season of the sensual sci-fi extravaganza. We still don’t know when that finale special will drop on the streaming service, but we do know that fans in Chicago will be able to see it just a few weeks from now, at a special screening at the Music Box Theatre.

The Music Box, Netflix and Lana Wachowski, along with her wife Karin, will host the sneak preview screening of the special—now reportedly clocking in at 151 minutes—on April 21 at 7:30pm, as a benefit for Emily’s List. Lana and her sister Lilly Wachowski, who created Sense8 with J. Michael Straczynski, are Chicago natives, and made sure the city has been well represented among the show’s global location shoots—earning Sense8 a spot on our list of the best Chicago TV shows of all time.

A Netflix representative confirmed today that the service doesn’t yet have a date to announce for the finale’s drop, so fans will want to jump on this opportunity when tickets go up for sale at the Music Box’s website. The theater couldn’t confirm for us this afternoon when that onsale date will be or how much tickets will cost, but we do know that the screening will be followed by a Q&A with “directors and selected cast”—and that a VIP ticket tier will be available that includes a pre-show meet and greet with those cast members and directors. Better keep your senses sharp.

