The team behind Good Fortune will open a Caribbean-influenced bar in Logan Square

Things are about to get tropical in Logan Square. This spring Out to Lunch Hospitality—founded by the folks behind dearly departed West Loop bar Honey's—will debut X, a Caribbean-infused neighborhood bar at 3433 West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square. The 1,700-square-foot space will serve culinary-driven cocktails that are packed with rum, gin, cachaça, tequila, exotic fruits and rare spices.

With room for 85 revelers, X aims to connect the community through artistic elements and sustainable practices, resulting in Chicago-sourced artwork and closed-loop gardening. Situated in the former Acapulco Night Club space, the interior will flaunt "San Juan-meets-the-'80s-neon-craze" vibes. And when it opens this spring, expect live music and DJs to keep the party going.

Lead bartender and partner Alexandra Wright (Nico Osteria, Lula Cafe, Honey's) will oversee the Caribbean-spiked beverage program, which promises to be a cornerstone of the late-night spot. If you want to get a sneak peek of X's offerings, head over to Lula Cafe on Tuesday, February 6 from 6 to 10pm, when Wright will be hosting a pop-up with proceeds benefitting the Hispanic Federation in support of hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.