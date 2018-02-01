  • News
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The team behind Good Fortune will open a Caribbean-influenced bar in Logan Square

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Thursday February 1 2018, 11:27am

The team behind Good Fortune will open a Caribbean-influenced bar in Logan Square
Photograph: JACQUELYN TREZZO

Things are about to get tropical in Logan Square. This spring Out to Lunch Hospitality—founded by the folks behind dearly departed West Loop bar Honey's—will debut X, a Caribbean-infused neighborhood bar at 3433 West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square. The 1,700-square-foot space will serve culinary-driven cocktails that are packed with rum, gin, cachaça, tequila, exotic fruits and rare spices. 

With room for 85 revelers, X aims to connect the community through artistic elements and sustainable practices, resulting in Chicago-sourced artwork and closed-loop gardening. Situated in the former Acapulco Night Club space, the interior will flaunt "San Juan-meets-the-'80s-neon-craze" vibes. And when it opens this spring, expect live music and DJs to keep the party going.

Lead bartender and partner Alexandra Wright (Nico Osteria, Lula Cafe, Honey's) will oversee the Caribbean-spiked beverage program, which promises to be a cornerstone of the late-night spot. If you want to get a sneak peek of X's offerings, head over to Lula Cafe on Tuesday, February 6 from 6 to 10pm, when Wright will be hosting a pop-up with proceeds benefitting the Hispanic Federation in support of hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 176 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest