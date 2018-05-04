The Wiener’s Circle is opening a new location in the Chicago Dogs’ Rosemont ballpark

One of Chicago's most well-known hot dog stands will open up a second location in the suburbs this fall, though it'll be losing a bit of its signature surliness in the transition. Earlier this week, the Wiener's Circle announced that it will open a stand inside Impact Field in Rosemont, the home of the new minor league baseball team the Chicago Dogs. The stand will serve its first Chicago-style wieners when the Dogs kick off their inaugural season at the ballpark on May 25.

While the Rosemont iteration of the Wiener's Circle will retain the stand's marquee signage and dishes like char dogs and char burgers, co-owner Ari Levy told the Chicago Tribune that the new location will be “more family-friendly.” That means that you won't be berated with a stream of expletives by whoever is manning the counter, unlike the lively (and frequently profane) late-night atmosphere at the original Lincoln Park stand.

In addition to serving food at Impact Field, the Wiener's Circle will have a presence on the field every Wednesday night (a.k.a. Wiener Wednesdays) when the Chicago Dogs become the Chicago Wieners, wearing branded uniforms featuring a Wiener’s Circle patch and a #NoKetchup logo.

You can get a taste of the Wiener Circle's take on ballpark fare when the Chicago Dogs kick off their first season in Impact Field on May 25.

Photograph: Courtesy the Chicago Dogs

