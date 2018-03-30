There’s a rooftop pool going in across the street from Wrigley Field

Here in Chicago, rooftop season isn't a lengthy affair, but there's no denying that we make the most of the precious time we get outside. A new mixed-use development at Addison and Clark streets is hoping to capitalize on that with an amenity most Chicagoans wouldn't turn down: a rooftop pool. Situated directly across the street from Wrigley Field, the Residences at Addison & Clark will encompass 148 luxury apartments that will all have access to the summertime perk. And no, you can't see into the stadium from the pool, in case you were wondering.

The joint venture between M&R Development and Bucksbaum Retail Properties will maximize the coveted outdoor space with fire pits, grilling stations and a dog run. The amenity spaces on the fifth floor of the building encompass more than 14,000 square feet.

Interested? The building will offer studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with leases starting as early as August; pre-leasing through RMK Management Corporation is expected to begin in June. Equipped with hardwood floors, high-end kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows (not to mention a short walk to the Friendly Confines), don't expect these units to be cheap.

