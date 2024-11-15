These two popular ice skating rinks in Chicago are officially open for the season

The ice skating rinks at both Maggie Daley Park and Millennium Park, two of the most popular destinations of their kind in Chicago, are officially open for the season starting today.

The former is actually celebrating its 10th season, giving you even more of a reason to head to the curved, one-quarter-mile-long rink this weekend.

If you can't make it yet, though, worry not: The skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park will be open every day through March 9. There are a ton of weekly activations set up on site all throughout the winter and, since the space can hold up to 700 folks at once, they all get pretty crowded. As a reminder, reservations should be made in advance given the popularity of the attraction.

Admission is free Monday-Thursday and at 11am Friday-Sunday if guests bring their own skates. Entry is $17-$23 if you need to rent a pair.

At Millennium Park's McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, on the other hand, you'll get to skate within eyeshot of the Chicago Christmas Tree—always a wonderful experience.

Open through February 2, 2025 (weather permitting), the destination offers free skating lessons on most Saturdays and Sundays. Note that you'll need to make a free online reservation for both beginner and intermediate level lessons. Admission is free for regular skating sessions, and skate rentals are $16-$20.

Happy ice skating season, Chicagoans!