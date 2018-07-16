Plan out your week in Chicago with the city’s best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.

Monday

Navy Pier Water Flicks Summer Film Series at Polk Bros Park

Navy Pier's waterfront summer movie series screens Tim Burton's 2005 version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which doesn't quite match the pure imagination of Gene Wilder's turn as Willy Wonka in the 1971 original.

“The Science Behind Pixar” at Museum of Science and Industry

See how characters like Buzz Lightyear and Mike Wazowski come to life in this exhibition, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the computer magic employed in Pixar's classic films.

Tuesday

A$AP Ferg + IDK at House of Blues

The A$AP Mob's most reliable emcee performs in support of his latest mixtape, Still Striving, which balances Ferg's street-smart bravado with his art school roots.

“Chicago Works: Mika Horibuchi” at Museum of Contemporary Art

It's opening day for the MCA's latest local artist showcase, displaying the hyper-realistic style of Mika Horibuchi, who creates detailed images that appear to be three-dimensional.

Wednesday

Chicago SummerDance at Humboldt Park Boathouse

Head to Humboldt Park at 6pm to learn salsa and mambo moves, then test them out on the dance floor to live music from Afinca’o and Denita Inez.

Fireworks at Navy Pier

Fourth of July may be over, but the fireworks at Navy Pier continue through the summer. Show up at 9:30pm to see a dazzling show every Wednesday through August 29.

Thursday

Anoushka Shankar + Hollie Cook at Millennium Park

Hear sitar player Anoushka Shankar (the daughter of the man who introduced the Beatles to the stringed Indian instrument) perform a free show in Pritzker Pavilion, with support from British reggae artist Hollie Cook.

“Lucas Foglia: Human Nature” at Museum of Contemporary Photography

Photographer Foglia considers the classic (and increasing) conflict between humanity and nature through his latest collection of images.

Guards at the Taj at Steppenwolf Theatre

It's the final weekend of performances of this shocking play, which follows two low-ranking guards recounting a dark legend about the construction of the Taj Mahal.

Friday

Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park

It's the first night of Pitchfork Music Festival, the eclectic musical gathering in Union Park where you'll see rising indie-rockers, rappers and electronic performers alongside legendary acts. On Friday, Aussie psych outfit Tame Impala headlines the evening; come back on Saturday and Sunday to see sets from Fleet Foxes, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Chaka Khan.

Taste of River North at Kingsbury St and Erie St

River North restaurants like Pink Taco, Big & Little's, Fogo de Chao and more sample delicious dishes at this neighborhood street fest, soundtracked by a deep lineup of cover bands.

Friday Night Flights at 31st Street Beach

The Friday Night Flights event series sets up at Pier 31 this week, offering beers from Open Outcry Brewing, Whiner Beer Company, Horse Thief Hollow, Vice District Brewing, Marz Community Brewing and more. A sampling pass is $20 at the gate.

Saturday

Art Institute of Chicago Block Party at Art Institute of Chicago

One of the city's most beloved institutions invites guests to learn about the museum while enjoying exhibitions, activities, presentations, gallery tours, live music and more.

Chance the Rapper + Usher at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Hometown hero Chance headlines a 50th-anniversary celebration for Special Olympics, joined by acts like O.A.R., Smokey Robinson, Jason Mraz and Daya.

Tacos y Tamales Festival at 16th St and Peoria St

Fill up on your favorite Mexican dishes prepared by restaurants such as Taqueria Los Comales, L’ Patron, La Cebollita Grill, Dia De Los Tamales and Don Pedro Carnitas at this three-day Pilsen fest.

The Harvest at The Den Theatre

In a church basement in Southeastern Idaho, a group of young missionaries prepares for a trip to the Middle East—until one of them suffers from a sudden crisis of faith.

Sunday



BenFest at St. Benedict's Parish

This annual street fest is a family affair, with plenty of fun activities for the kids as well as a beer garden and live music for the grown-ups.

Sheffield Music Festival and Garden Walk at Webster St and Sheffield Ave

Take a self-guided tour of more than 100 Lincoln Park gardens and check out a lineup of local bands and tribute acts at this popular neighborhood street fest.



Chicago Craft Beer Festival at Webster St and Sheffield Ave

Raise a glass and sample more than 70 beers throughout two tasting sessions at the annual fest, which occurs in tandem with the Sheffield Music Festival and Garden Walk.

