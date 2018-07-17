Tickets for wndr museum’s Infinity Mirror Room exhibit are on sale now

A few weeks ago, we learned that one of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms will be on display in Chicago later this summer as part of a pop-up exhibition called wndr museum. Last night, organizers announced that tickets to the exhibit will go on sale today, ahead of the opening of wndr museum on August 17. Located in a warehouse at 1130 W Monroe Street in the West Loop, the exhibit will remain on display for a “limited, but undetermined, amount of time,” according to a press release.

The Infinity Mirror Room included in the pop-up is on loan from a private art collector and is entitled “Let’s Survive Forever,” featuring a sea of metallic orbs that are suspended in midair and resting on the floor in a room surrounded by mirrors. The Kusama artwork will be the final part of the wndr museum experience, which features 10 additional installations that have been commissioned for this exhibition. Installations include a “zero-gravity ball pit” that uses helium balloons and fans to simulate a weightless version of the childhood attraction as well as a three-story-tall kinetic sculpture that attempts to depict the vastness of space.

While there will be plenty of exciting things to see at wndr museum, your tastebuds will also be put to work through a series of “edible experiences” designed by Toronto's Future Food Studio (the company's founder, Dr. Irwin Adam Eydelnant, is one of wndr museum's creators) and Chef Richard Farina, the former executive chef at Chicago's Moto restaurant. Future Food Studios will demo its Edible Cloud technology, which allow any food or flavor to be transformed into vapor—wndr museum attendees will be able to taste gaseous versions of bubble gum and Chicago-style hot dogs.

Tickets to wndr museum are $32 (similar to recent pop-up exhibition Happy Place) and give guests access to the exhibition during a specific time slot. The pop-up opens on August 17, but organizers are not yet revealing when it will close—if you want to snap a selfies inside of the the Infinity Mirror Room, you should snag a ticket ASAP.

