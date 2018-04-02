Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo is playing a solo show at Beat Kitchen

Today’s chilly April weather may have you wishing that you could escape to an island in the sun, but Weezer fans should probably stick around Chicago for another few days. This morning, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo announced a surprise solo concert on April 10 at Beat Kitchen. The small Roscoe Village music venue only holds about 300 people, which means that only a fraction of the people who saw Weezer’s last Chicago gig at the Aragon Ballroom in 2016 are going to be able to squeeze in.

While a surprise appearance from the songwriter behind “Say It Ain’t So” and “Hash Pipe” is certainly unexpected, it's not exactly unprecedented. Last month, Cuomo performed solo at a 300-capacity venue called the Hi-Hat in Los Angeles, working his way through a setlist that included classic Weezer tunes as well as covers of R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion” and the Pixies’ “Where is My Mind?”

Tickets for Cuomo’s Beat Kitchen concert will go on sale on Tuesday, April 3 at 10am via Ticketweb (they're $35). There’s a strict two-ticket limit and you’ll only be able to pick them up at will call. If you can’t make it to Cuomo’s solo show, you’ll be able to see him later this summer when Weezer co-headlines the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with the Pixies on July 7.

