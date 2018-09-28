What you need to know about early voting in Chicago

As of today, early voting has begun in Chicago ahead of the 2018 midterm elections on November 6, allowing voters to cast their ballot before election day arrives. If you're ready to head to the polls and make your voice heard, we've put together a simple guide to early voting in Chicago.

Who is eligible to vote early?

You don't have to provide a reason to vote early in Illinois. If you're a U.S. citizen who will be 18 years old by election day and have lived in Illinois for at least 30 days prior to November 6, you can register and cast an early ballot.

Where can I go to vote early?

From September 27 though October 21, the only location offering early voting and registration in Chicago is the Loop Super Site at 175 W Washington Street. It's open from 9am to 5pm Monday through Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

On October 22, early voting and registration will also be offered at one site in each of Chicago's 50 wards. You can find a complete list of these early voting locations and their respective hour on the Chicago Board of Elections website. These locations will allow early voting and registration through November 5—the day before election day.

How do I register to vote?

If you're not already registered to vote in Illinois (go here to find out if you are), you can register on-site at any of the early voting locations. You'll need to bring two forms of ID (a passport, a state-issued ID, a Chicago CityKey card, a credit or debit card, etc.) and at least one of the forms of ID should display your current address. You can also bring a bill or bank statement that displays your current address. Take a look at the full list of acceptable forms of ID.

Are there other ways to vote?

Any registered Illinois voter can opt to vote by mail—just like early voting, you don't need an excuse. There's an online application to vote by mail or you can print a form, fill it out and mail it to the Election Board. If you choose to vote by mail, you'll need to make sure that your ballot is postmarked on or before November 6 for it to be counted. And, if you need the maximum amount of time to make your decisions, you can always wait and vote at the polls on November 6.

What is on the 2018 midterm ballot in Illinois?

Illinois voters will elect an Illinois governor, attorney general, secretary of state, comptroller and treasurer. The ballot will also include representatives in the U.S. House (all 18 of Illinois' seats are up for election), state senators and state representatives. Additionally, Cook County resident will find a number of county positions and circuit court judges on the ballot.

Should I vote?

Yes! Every vote counts, so cast a ballot if you're eligible to do so, whether you vote early, by mail or at the polls on election day.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.