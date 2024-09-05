Where did the iconic Superdawg hot dog statues go?

Chicagoans driving through Norwood Park today may have noticed a pretty big difference in the neighborhood: Maurie and Flaurie, the hot dog statues that have been standing tall on Superdawg's rooftop for over 75 years, are no longer there.

Do not panic: The two icons are coming back, they're just on a vacation.

"For 76 years, their blinking eyes a beacon leading hungry travelers to Milwaukee & Devon, Maurie and Flaurie have stood a stoic watch with little respite from the elements," the owners of the popular drive-in hot dog shop wrote on social media yesterday. "After all that time, we figured they’ve earned a rest from the roof and a trip together to the SuperSpa!"

The two super-dogs are just getting a well-deserved touch-up session. After all, they sit atop the restaurant all year, no matter the type of weather that they have to deal with! Believe it or not, the last time the couple was offered a similar treatment was about 25 years ago, reports Block Club Chicago.

In case you missed the whole ordeal, the 300-pound figures, each one 12 feet tall, were removed from their home by a crane and then placed on a trailer that took them straight to the spa. No word yet on when, exactly, they'll be back.

While you're here, let us tell you a bit about Superdawg, which has been sitting at the same address since 1948. The iconic hot dog stand is owned by husband-and-wife team Maurie and Florence Berman (yes, the statues were named after them!), high school sweethearts who opened the business in 1947.

According to the eatery's website, the initial project involved a seasonal stand to be operated while Maurie studied to be a certified public accountant and Flaurie worked as a teacher in local public schools. Clearly, the business became much more than a summer project—it is now a Chicago staple that serves hot dogs the only way any area business should. That is, without any ketchup.