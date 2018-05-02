Where to celebrate May the Fourth in Chicago

Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to later this month, when Solo: A Star Wars Story is released in theaters on May 25 and finally reveals how the lovable scoundrel became best friends with a Wookie. But before the latest cinematic event from a galaxy far, far away opens, Jedi and Sith all over the world will celebrate Star Wars Day, which occurs each year on May the Fourth (be with you).

If you're looking for somewhere to show off your lightsaber swings and pod racing skills, we've gathered a list of the best places to celebrate your favorite space opera on May 4.

Go Tavern and Liquors

This Logan Square craft beer destination will transform into Go’s Eisley Cantina on May 4 and 5 at 8pm each evening. The bar will be dressed up to resemble a certain desert cantina serving cocktails with names like Vader-ade, Leia's CinnaBuns and Jedi Mind Trick. Star Wars movies will be screening on every TV, employees will be dressed up and costumed customers will be able to compete for a prize.

Replay Lincoln Park

One of our favorite arcade bars is getting in on the May the Fourth festivities over the weekend with a pop-up called Wretched Hive Cantina: A Star Wars Pop-up. The fun begins on Thursday, May 3 with Star Wars trivia at 7pm and continues on Friday, May 4 with a live performance from the most famous cantina band in the galaxy, Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes. On May 5 and 6, stop by for themed drinks and free Star Wars pinball and arcade games.

Disco

Retro nightclub Disco is throwing back to the decade in which the original Star Wars films were released with its May the Fourth Be With You dance party. Doors open at 10pm on May 3 and attendees are encouraged to come sporting costumes to compete for a pair of tickets to the opening night of Solo: A Star Wars Story. DJ Chess Knight will be spinning the tunes and the venue's LED dance floor will be illuminated with climactic scenes from the various trilogies and spin-offs.

Star Lounge

Dark Matter's coffee bar will host a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope on its patio in observation of this auspicious holiday on May 4 at 8pm. Fans of CGI Jabba the Hutt and gratuitous Death Star explosions should stay home and watch the special edition—Star Lounge is showing the original theatrical cut that hit theaters in 1977.

Jedi Freeze Mob

An organization called Chicago Jedi is holding a series of Jedi Freeze Mobs in celebration of the most forceful holiday of the year. Participants should put on their robes, BYOL (bring your own lightsaber) and meet at the Agora sculptures at the south end of Grant Park on May 4 at 7pm. The mob will move throughout the Loop, striking dramatic battle poses at each location.

