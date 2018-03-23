Where to watch Loyola’s Elite Eight game in Rogers Park this weekend

With a last-second three-pointer, Marques Townes kept the Loyola Ramblers’ Cinderella story going last night, as the team defeated the Nevada Wolf Pack and advanced to the Elite Eight. On Saturday, Loyola will face off against the Kansas State Wildcats beginning at 5:09pm, fighting for a trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four. If you can’t make it to Atlanta to watch the game in person, the next best thing is a trip north to Rogers Park, where Loyola University’s campus is located. We’ve tracked down the best places in the neighborhood to watch the game with a crowd of cheering fans—remember to arrive early to snag a seat!

Ireland’s Pub 10

You won’t get much closer to campus than at Loyola’s student-run pub, located on the lower level of the college’s Damen Student Center. The bar is named for George Ireland, the coach who led the Ramblers to their last NCAA Championship in 1963, and boasts a menu packed with affordable draft beer and specialty pizzas.

Bar 63

Located just outside of Loyola’s campus in the space that was formerly occupied by Hamilton’s Bar and Grill, Bar 63 has become a hub for students cheering on the Ramblers this season. Yesterday, the bar hosted a surprise appearance from the Bud Light King, who delivered some free beverages to guests and delivered his catchphrase, "dilly, dilly!”

Bulldog Ale House

The Loyola outpost of the local sports bar chain is stocked with plenty of TVs, daily food and drinks specials as well as a long list of craft beers to sip while you cheer on the Ramblers.

The Glenwood

Hop off the Morse Red Line stop and you’ll probably encounter this welcoming sports bar, which has been hosting regular screenings of all the Loyola NCAA Tournament games. Grab a stool, order a retro lime rickey and enjoy the colorful decor.

Empirical Brew Pub

Empirical’s Rogers Park brewpub has been running a $9 pint and shot special during recent Loyola games (maybe they’ll reduce it to $8 in honor of the Elite Eight game) and offers a menu of locally-brewed beers and grass-fed beef burgers. Loyola students get a 15 percent discount with a student ID.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.