You can once again float down the Chicago River in a hot tub this winter

Chicago Electric Boat Company's beloved hot tubs are back for the 2024-2025 season!

Starting November 13, folks who are 13 and older can cruise down the Chicago River in hot tub boats, which launch from the Marina City docks at 300 North State Street. Needless to say, the activity is one of the best things to do in Chicago.

Here are a few things to keep in mind: Each vessel can fit up to six passengers (a total of 800 pounds at once) and they are all self-captained, so you'll get to steer it any which way you want with a hand lever. Don't be scared—the boats' maximum speed is about one mile per hour!

As for food and drink options: Unfortunately, you won't be allowed to bring any food on the boat but you're more than welcome to fill the available cooler with beverages. There are also floating cup holders for you to use.

According to NBC Chicago, the vessels "are also equipped with Bluetooth speakers, while featuring UV lights and a saltwater cleansing process to keep the boats sanitary in between uses." Throwing a nice little fiesta on the boat seems like the perfect winter activity, if you ask us.

Price-wise, you're looking at between $350 and $425 per 90-minute session, depending on the specific day of your booking. Split that by six passengers and you've got yourself a reasonably-priced outing that happens to be fun, different and oh-so-memorable.

Check out all available booking options right here.