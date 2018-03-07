You can run on a high-tech video treadmill at Nike’s Michigan Avenue store

While we've seen a few bursts of pleasant spring weather, many Chicago runners have been stuck inside for the past few months, dutifully putting one foot in front of the other on a treadmill. If you've been running indoors to avoid the cold, wind, rain and snow, a new pop-up at Nike's Michigan Avenue store could get you excited about jumping on a human conveyor belt—if only for a minute or two.

Nike is promoting the launch of its flashy new Nike Epic React Flyknit shoes with a multi-floor pop-up experience called House of Go, which allows you to try out the new kicks on a high-tech treadmill surrounded by video screens, display animated artwork that reacts to your movements. Before you go for a run, you'll have the opportunity to take selfies in a hallway lined with mirrors and feathers, as well as a futuristic tunnel where shoes are displayed on springs. Admission to the pop-up is free, but you'll need to be a member of the Nike+ program (you can sign up online, through the Nike+ app or in the store) to gain access and take the shoes for a test drive.

If you're up for even more indoor running, Nike is offering free classes in its treadmill studio throughout the month of March, giving you the opportunity to work on your form and endurance with the help of a coach (and motivational music). You can reserve a spot in the classes by signing up online—registration for each new week of classes goes live every Sunday at 2pm.

Nike's House of Go pop-up is open Monday through Friday from noon to 9pm, Saturday from 10am to 9pm and Sunday from 10am to 7pm. If you want to kickstart your spring training, you'll need to visit the Michigan Avenue store before the pop-up closes on March 23.

Take a look at some photos and video from the House of Go below.

