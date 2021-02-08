The 16 best options for flower delivery in Chicago
There aren't many better ways to bring a smile to someone's face than sending them a bunch of fresh flowers. Especially when those pretty petals are from the best flower delivery services in Chicago. No matter what you're after, these Chicago florists and big-name businesses deliver top-notch stems fast and stress-free. In just a few swipes of your finger, you can get roses, peonies, tulips and hydrangeas dropped to the door of someone you love (or really need to apologize to—we've all been there). From family-owned stores to national services, there's oodles of choice for city dwellers who want to send a gorgeous gift to someone they love. So, without further ado, take a look at our choices for the best flower delivery services in Chicago. And one final thing... if you’re looking to buy flowers for someone else then great but if you want to treat yourself this year? We totally think you deserve it. We all do.
The best flower delivery in Chicago
1. Ode à la Rose
If the name didn't give it away already, Ode á la Rose is French. Or at least it was founded by a couple of lovely French guys, who add unfiltered levels of chic to their arrangements. Each bouquet is hand-tied in their West Town studio in Chicago, then packaged in a stylish pink box and sent out for delivery (same-day within the city of Chicago, next-day to the suburbs and neighboring cities in the Midwest). And to ensure you're absolutely happy with your order, they'll even send a photo of it to you before they dispatch.
2. UrbanStems
You won't get a more seasonal arrangement than at UrbanStems. These guys only sell stuff they can acquire from farms, so the variety they stock changes each month. Each arrangement is imaginatively named (The Winona, The Geoff, The Apres Ski…) and cut by the capable in-house pros. And the best part? Delivery is already included. Swish.
3. Flowers For Dreams
Born as a college project, Flowers for Dreams has revolutionized the concept of floral delivery in Chicago. How? The company set out to do away with baby’s breath and pesticide-infested roses in favor of modern, locally sourced stems. To top it all off, a quarter of its profits go towards a local charity each month. Starting at just $35, you can get a charming bouquet artfully wrapped in rustic, recyclable cloth, hand-delivered. You'll also never be upsold on a teddy bear, box of chocolates or cheesy balloons—they don't even carry them! The flowers are center-stage.
4. The Bouqs Co.
Though the Bouqs Co. is a national floral-delivery service, the company has more compelling arrangements than the humdrum bouquets of carnations and daisies you see on some competitor sites. In fact, The Bouqs Co. sources all of its flowers from eco-friendly and socially responsible farms, with the blooms cut the day that you order them. That includes a collection of blooms grown at the base of a volcano in South America. (How's that for a story?) With a streamlined ordering process, the price you see is what you get, with the delivery fee included. Choose from dozens of floral designs, with same-day delivery also available.
5. Floom
Take the guesswork out of ordering flowers with Floom, a digital service that delivers beautiful blooms from Chicago’s top florists, including Urban Flowers and Marguerite Gardens. The interface is easy and downright gorgeous, and you don’t have to worry about sifting through cheesy arrangements in search of something special. Browse a selection of thoughtfully curated bouquets and plants—all meticulously photographed so that you know what to expect—and schedule your delivery. There’s something for every price point and occasion, from birthdays to celebrations to tough times.
6. Asrai Garden
With shops in Wicker Park and the West Loop, the retail experience at Asrai Garden is a breath of fresh air—literally. Far from your average florist, Elizabeth Cronin decks out the storefronts in everything from wild flowers to extraordinary succulents, mixed in with home decor, jewelry, and apothecary goods. Both shops offer truly unique arrangements for everyday and special occasions, as well as citywide delivery. If you want something far from average, look no further.
7. Southside Blooms
A "farm-to-vase" florist on the city's South Side that grows beautiful flowers in vacant lots, this local business prides itself on bringing beauty to the neighborhoods it operates in as well as its farflung customers. You'll find a small selection of bouquets available for delivery within the Chicagoland area. If you're feeling extra kind, you can also donate an arrangement to a person in need.
8. Fleur
Owner Kelly Marie Thompson stocks her one-of-a-kind Logan Square boutique with only the freshest seasonal blooms in both exotic varieties and contemporary styles. Order arrangements for pickup or delivery for special occasions, weddings, or just because. Once you're done drooling over the beautiful flowers, you’ll also notice the shop's charming selection of fine cards, candles, jewelry and home goods—perfect additions to make any bouquet feel extra special.
9. Roses Only
All things rose-y are the raison d'etre of this flower-filled online business. Find the right bunch by customizing the number of stems, the color of the bloom and any extra add-ons you'd like to include (think chocolates and stuffed animals). You can even purchase specially treated (but real) flowers that’ll last for an entire year—perfect for the friend who can't keep the heartiest of plants alive.
10. Field & Florist
With a farm located in southwest Michigan, Field & Florist deals in exquisitely fresh local blooms—which means nothing's flown in from afar. The bouquets on offer are whimsical yet fresh and incorporate rarer blooms you won't find at the grocery store. Plus, the shop offers an array of beautiful, thoughtfully curated gifts, from bespoke perfumes and hand-crafted truffles to yummy bath products and glassware.
11. Marguerite Gardens
Inspired by European-style flower shops, Marguerite Gardens offers a fantastic range of fresh blooms from the familiar (roses, lilies, tulips) to more unique (pincushion protea, raspberry thistle) in a rustic-industrial West Town space. Without a doubt, the best way to order delivery from Marguerite is by selecting "Designer's Choice," and allowing the pros to pull the freshest stems from their inventory—all you have to do is choose a price point ($75, $90 or $125) and they'll do the rest.
12. BloomNation
Instead of the usual selection of impersonal, mass-produced bouquets you find on most online retailers’ websites, BloomNation showcases unique arrangements from local florists. Working with a network of Chicago shops not only allows them to offer easy same-day delivery, but also gives you a much more diverse selection to choose from. Blooms on offer include peach roses tucked inside a teal hatbox, the dusty peach arrangement pictured and even glass terrariums filled with teeny-tiny plants. Aw.
13. Steve’s Flower Market
This West Side flower shop offers a little something for everyone: artfully arranged everyday and special occasion bouquets, wedding florals, bulk stems for those who prefer to DIY and fast, same-day delivery. The shop purchases its flowers in bulk straight from the grower, so you can count on some of the freshest blooms available. Plus if your event requires lots of, or very precise arrangements, then you can book a consultation online.
14. Ashland-Addison Floral
This family-owned and run florist has been serving Chicago with beautiful arrangements since 1932. With no less than five locations, this place will satisfy no matter your floral needs—from Valentine's Day to the big day. The website offers easy, streamlined ordering, same-day delivery to the city and surrounding suburbs, plus 24-hour phone assistance. Basically, you can enjoy all the big company perks with the family-run charm and none of the fuss.
15. From You Flowers
If you need a bouquet in a hurry, From You Flowers is the answer to your petal prayers. They offer same-day delivery—and even four-hour delivery if you’re really in a pinch—so you won’t be left empty-handed on a special day. The prices are great, too. You might not score the fanciest blooms in the world, but you can get a beautiful bunch on a budget.
16. ProFlowers
With an enormous selection of everything from a dozen red roses to bonsai trees, this industry veteran comes in handy when you need a gift in a pinch. ProFlowers has an arrangement for every occasion (funeral, birthday, engagement, business gifting) and even offers same-day delivery nationwide. It may not be the trendiest choice, but it certainly is one of the most convenient.
