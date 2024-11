There’s no Chicago Christmas experience more authentic than bracing the chill of winter to cut down your own Christmas tree. Though Chicago offers plenty of dazzling light displays and holiday-themed experiences, you’ll need to head outside of the city for the perfect pine, spruce or fir. Whether you want to travel 30 minutes or two hours, there are plenty of spots ranging from muddy and rustic BYOS (bring your own saw) farms with house-made cookies and hot chocolate to elaborate, Instagram-worthy holiday backdrops and tractor rides. No matter what holiday movie you’re envisioning yourself in this season, you’ll enjoy holiday cheer and beautiful scenery while cutting down your own tree.

