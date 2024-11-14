Few sights jumpstart feelings of holiday cheer quite like sparkling Christmas lights—and lucky for us, the Chicago area has plenty of stunning options to choose from. Here in the city, take a stroll down Michigan Avenue or visit Lincoln Park Zoo's famed ZooLights installation, which is free on Mondays. You'll also find impressive lights downtown at the City of Chicago Christmas tree at Millennium Park, which is lit during an annual ceremony that's happening November 22 this year. Once you've had your fill of lights, head over to Christkindlmarket and warm up with spiced glühwein and German-inspired fare, or go ice skating at Maggie Daley Park. So discover some of the best things to do during Christmas in Chicago with our guide to the area's most beautiful holiday lights.

