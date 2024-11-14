To see one of the largest displays of holiday lights within city limits, you need to head to Lincoln Park Zoo, where the annual ZooLights display strings up millions of LED blubs. While most of the animals will be keeping warm inside, visitors are welcome to wander through the park, snapping photos of the various displays and taking part in a variety of activities throughout the holiday season. New this year, bask in the holiday spirit in the light lounge; as always, guests will also be able to enjoy hot beverages and snacks at stands throughout the park.
Admission is $7 on most weeknights and Sundays and $10 on Fridays and Saturdays, with free admission tickets on Mondays. Check out the Lincoln Park Zoo website for information on special ticketed events during ZooLights, including Adults Night Out and a musical tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas.