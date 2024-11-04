Subscribe
Bright open plan dining space and living room.
Courtesy: AirbnbThe Victorian coach house in Wicker Park
Courtesy: Airbnb

13 unique Airbnbs in Chicago, from South Side to Lincoln Park and Chinatown

From beautifully refurbished historic homes to posh artist lofts, these eclectic Airbnbs offer one-of-a-kind stays.

Emma Krupp
Written by Emma Krupp
Think you’ve done Airbnb-ing in Chicago? Think again. There’s a whole host of seriously one-of-a-kind places to stay, and it’s likely you ain't seen nothin’ yet. Think treehouses tucked away deep in the woods, stylish lofts converted from factories, and 1880s workers' flats. Bucket list-worthy stuff.

So if you want to make your buddies jealous (and you’re looking for a staycation), book one of these Airbnbs for an unforgettable experience. It’ll feel like you’ve gone somewhere totally new. 

Unique Chicago Airbnbs

1. The Victorian home with Southern charm in central Chicago

The Victorian home with Southern charm in central Chicago
The Victorian home with Southern charm in central Chicago
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Joshua Haines

Transport yourself to what looks like the setting for a Southern Gothic novel when you book a weekend getaway at this Victorian-era home, which features 4,000 square feet of parlor rooms and opulent decor. Styled with a New Orleans-esque flair, the home comes complete with high-backed velvet chairs, oil paintings, and a fleur-de-lis tiled sunroom – buy yourself a packet of chicory coffee for your stay to complete the effect.

Rooms? Four bedrooms. Sleeps six guests.
The mood? Being fed by cherubs.
Location perks? Not just cracking style, this magnificent New Orleans home is heavy on entertainment too including, a roof deck, speakers, a firepit and a pool table. 
Budget range? Hella spenny, but oh so luxurious. 

Book now

2. The joyful home in Lincoln Park

The joyful home in Lincoln Park
The joyful home in Lincoln Park
Photograph: Courtesy the host/Andrew Charles Miller

You'll have tons of room to spread out in this giant, six-bedroom contemporary home located in the heart of Lincoln Park. Hang out by the fireplace on the patio or head down to the lot's private sports court for a game of basketball; if you'd prefer to get your exercise inside, you can check out the gym area stocked with a sauna, weights, a treadmill, and a Peloton bike. 

Rooms? Six bedrooms. Sleeps 12 guests. 
The mood? Sultry and modern. 
Location perks? This glamorous pad boasts lots of natural light, artistic flair, and cozy lounge spaces, making it the perfect rental for a relaxing family vacation near North Avenue Beach. 
Budget range? We're talking a luxury price tag. 

Book now
3. The Victorian coach house in Wicker Park

The Victorian coach house in Wicker Park
The Victorian coach house in Wicker Park
Courtesy: Airbnb

Looking for a stylish place to stay? Then your next stop should be this cozy, minimalist one-bed apartment in Wicker Park. Powered entirely by high-efficiency solar panels, the space boasts a loft-style layout with a ton of space to lounge and relax, including a full kitchen, workspace, dining area, and a landscaped garden that looks pretty cool when it's all lit up at night. And heading out couldn't be any easier with the Damen Blue Line just a five-minute stroll away.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests.
The mood? Modern and sleek.
Location perks? Garage parking and a nearby trail for cyclists.
Budget range? Not too shabby for a few nights.

Book now

4. The ranch style retreat in Northbrook

The ranch style retreat in Northbrook
The ranch style retreat in Northbrook
Courtesy: Airbnb

If you're looking for a real change of scenery, this ranch-style home-from-home is the way to go. Tucked away in Northbrook, it offers bright, elegant interiors, modern amenities, and a serene outdoor space for relaxing dining al fresco. Plus, being so central means you can enjoy the best of the city's green spaces, museums, river cruises and shops. 

Rooms? Three beds. Sleeps three guests. 
The mood? Home from home.
Location perks? Enjoy a selection of games and Bluetooth speakers. 
Budget range? Pretty swell for eight. 

Book now
5. The eclectic artist-designed sanctuary in Pilsen

The eclectic artist-designed sanctuary in Pilsen
The eclectic artist-designed sanctuary in Pilsen
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/the host

This Pilsen Airbnb, designed and furnished by a pair of artists, is what you wish your apartment looked like. Airy touches, like fiddle leaf fig plants and white wooden floors, are offset by rustic cowskin rugs and a chocolate-colored Chesterfield sofa, while a rain shower head offers a luxurious touch to the bathroom. Cozy up in the art-filled living room for a night of Netflix or head out into Pilsen on foot to explore the neighborhood's famous murals. 

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps four guests. 
The mood? Artsy and modern. 
Location perks? A great base for exploring Pilsen's vibrant Latin culture and arts scene.
Budget range? Affordable nightly rates. 

Book now

6. The riverhouse with a patio near Lake Shore Drive

The riverhouse with a patio near Lake Shore Drive
The riverhouse with a patio near Lake Shore Drive
Airbnb

This is a house that comes with some particularly special added extras that you'll struggle to live without after leaving; these include a huge HD projector for epic movie nights, a glow-in-the-dark sofa in the backyard and a two-man hammock. Aside from these luxuries, this pet-friendly property is a great place to stay for families and friends alike.  

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps four guests.
The mood? Slick and modern. 
Location perks? In a family-friendly area with nightlife close by. Also three miles from the beach and near Lincoln Square. 
Budget range? Quite cheap when split between four. 

Book now
7. The factory conversion in Wicker Park

The factory conversion in Wicker Park
The factory conversion in Wicker Park
Photograph: Courtesy @_alexqian

You'll feel like a veritable bohemian in this sprawling loft, which was built in a converted warehouse space. Exposed piping, brick walls, and sky-high wood ceilings evoke echoes of the building's industrial past, but cushy details like a rain shower, stainless steel soaking tub, and professional-grade kitchen upgrade the digs to truly luxe status.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests. 
The mood? Cool and industrial. 
Location perks? For our artsy folk, this one is set in Chicago's trendiest neighborhood and has lots of cool Japanese and Chinese design elements – seriously, the feng shui is real. 
Budget range? Deffo high-end. 

Book now

8. The industrial loft on top of a temple in Forest Park

The industrial loft on top of a temple in Forest Park
The industrial loft on top of a temple in Forest Park
Airbnb

This industrial-style loft is housed on the top floor of a renovated Masonic Temple, and the interiors are pretty spectacular. Think: high ceilings, exposed brick, and splashes of vintage-style design to give the place a totally unique design. The owners of the property describe themselves as construction enthusiasts, and you can see why. You’re also right in the Madison Street shopping district, which is an ideal location for food, stores, and culture. 

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps four guests. 
The mood? Hipster chic. 
Location perks? This well-appointed loft feels like a 'home away from home' with lots of amenities thrown in and easy parking. 
Budget range? Pocket-friendly.  

Book now
9. The handcrafted art gallery condo in River West

The handcrafted art gallery condo in River West
The handcrafted art gallery condo in River West
Photograph: Joshua Haines

Filled to the brim with paintings and sculptures from artists around the country, this River West spot feels more like a contemporary art museum than an apartment. Play the art critic and wander its rooms to appreciate the full scope of work; once you've finished, step onto the balcony for soaring city views.

Rooms? Three bedrooms. Sleeps six guests. 
The mood? Contemporary and chic. 
Location perks? Cozy night in? This artsy abode boasts an extensive record collection for you to kick back and enjoy. 
Budget range? A luxury couple's stay. 

Book now

10. The historic artist flat in Pullman

The historic artist flat in Pullman
The historic artist flat in Pullman
Photograph: Courtesy JB Daniel

Whether you're a labor history buff or not, this 1880s-era workers' flat in Pullman – the Chicago neighborhood that was once home to the country's most famous company town—is sure to leave you charmed. Located above a working art studio, this apartment is replete with art and antique touches, but you'd be remiss not to head out into the neighborhood on Airbnb's Labor Tour, which covers the highlights of the area's history.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests. 
The mood? Creative hub. 
Location perks? This historic charmer is situated in a quiet neighborhood less than 30 minutes away from downtown via the Metra. The Pullman National Historical Park is well worth a visit while you're in town as are the scrumy Old Fashioned Donuts. 
Budget range? Pretty cheap. 

Book now
11. The apartment overlooking Lake Michigan

The apartment overlooking Lake Michigan
The apartment overlooking Lake Michigan
Photo: Airbnb

Not only is this two-bed apartmentstunning and beautifully decorated, but it's within walking distance of major attractions, such as Millennium Park, Soldier Field, the Field Museum and Oak Street Beach. Guests staying here also have access to the building's amenities, including a gym, club room and stunning rooftop terrace, with plenty of seating.

Rooms? Two. Sleeps seven guests.
Mood? Luxury inner-city living.
Location perks? Those views of lake Michigan from the roof. Wow.
Budget range? Low to mid-range.

Book now

12. The enchanted garden treehouse in Schaumburg

The enchanted garden treehouse in Schaumburg
The enchanted garden treehouse in Schaumburg
Photograph: Courtesy Daniel Alexander

Ever sat working at your computer and just wished you could escape to a little treehouse in the woods, like when you were a kid? Us too - but it turns out you can make those dreams a reality. Hidden away in the suburban Schaumburg (around 30 miles out of Chicago), you can forget the real world completely in this cedar treehouse, and look out over a waterfall and koi-filled pond. Inside, you’ll find a cozy king-size bed, kitchenette, and television. Blissful. 

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleep four guests. 
The mood? Treetop adventure.
Location perks? No bustle here, only birdsong and the soothing sounds of a waterfall. 
Budget range? A little on the pricy side. 

Book now
13. The rock ‘n’ roll pad in River North

The rock ‘n’ roll pad in River North
The rock ‘n’ roll pad in River North
Photograph: Courtesy Dean Zelinsky

Once upon a time, River North was home to Rock 'N' Roll McDonald's, a flagship location tricked out with themed decor and an entire exhibit dedicated to the history of rock and roll. The McDonald's sadly lost its theme in 2017, but you can still relish rock 'n' roll kitsch at this nearby apartment, which is loaded with guitars, Elvis cutouts, and old records.

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps six guests. 
The mood? Riffin' glorious.  
Location perks? A stone's throw from River North Art galleries and Avenue shopping district, and just across the street from the Brown Line. 
Budget range? Pricier, but not too shabby when you split the bill. 

Book now
