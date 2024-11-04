1. The Victorian home with Southern charm in central Chicago
Transport yourself to what looks like the setting for a Southern Gothic novel when you book a weekend getaway at this Victorian-era home, which features 4,000 square feet of parlor rooms and opulent decor. Styled with a New Orleans-esque flair, the home comes complete with high-backed velvet chairs, oil paintings, and a fleur-de-lis tiled sunroom – buy yourself a packet of chicory coffee for your stay to complete the effect.
Rooms? Four bedrooms. Sleeps six guests.
The mood? Being fed by cherubs.
Location perks? Not just cracking style, this magnificent New Orleans home is heavy on entertainment too including, a roof deck, speakers, a firepit and a pool table.
Budget range? Hella spenny, but oh so luxurious.