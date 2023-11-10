1. The duplex apartment in the Mid North District
Nothing says living in the city like exposed brick in every room. This gorgeous duplex apartment in the heart of Lincoln Park, Chicago, is ideal for couples or people on business to the city. Two people can sleep comfortably in the queen-sized bed located on the top floor of the duplex, with a bathroom and closet. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything you might need, and there's space outdoors with seating if you wish to have your morning brew with the birds.
Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests.
The mood? Modern apartment with an industrial feel.
Location perks? Lincoln Park – ideal for business travelers.
Budget range? A lavish short break for two.
Time Out tip: The nearby lakefront is the perfect spot for relaxing.