Chicago
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Best Airbnbs in Chicago
Photograph: Airbnb

The 14 best Airbnbs in Chicago from East Village to Uptown Square

Insta-perfect apartments or historic OTT mansions, Chicago’s Airbnb options offer truly unique alternatives to the city’s hotels

Advertising

A trip to Chicago shouldn't be without a special place to stay if you want a truly unique and tailored experience of the city. From modern masterpieces to homes of eccentric stone collectors, Chicago Airbnbs are cool, and quirky, and feel a little more homely than the standard (although very fab) hotels you normally see. And what's even better is that most Airbnbs are within commutable distance of the great Chicago sights and attractions

Whether you’re here for the weekend or planning a lengthier staycation, Chicago is bound to have an Airbnb perfect for your trip. Read on for our lowdown on the city’s finest Airbnbs. 

🚘 Our guide to weekend getaways from Chicago 
🏨 Discover the best boutique hotels in Chicago
🏯Here are the best historic Airbnbs near Chicago

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best Chicago Airbnbs

The duplex apartment in the Mid North District
Courtesy: Airbnb

1. The duplex apartment in the Mid North District

Nothing says living in the city like exposed brick in every room. This gorgeous duplex apartment in the heart of Lincoln Park, Chicago, is ideal for couples or people on business to the city. Two people can sleep comfortably in the queen-sized bed located on the top floor of the duplex, with a bathroom and closet. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything you might need, and there's space outdoors with seating if you wish to have your morning brew with the birds. 

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests. 
The mood? Modern apartment with an industrial feel.
Location perks? Lincoln Park – ideal for business travelers. 
Budget range? A lavish short break for two. 
Time Out tip: The nearby lakefront is the perfect spot for relaxing. 

Book now
The architectural treasure near Jarvis Beach
Photograph: Airbnb

2. The architectural treasure near Jarvis Beach

Look, we know when we say that someone’s an architectural legend, that probably sounds like the kind of thing that flies over a whole load of heads. But superstar architects didn’t get much more famous than Frank Lloyd Wright – and Chicago’s full of his wondrous creations. Here’s another of those, a place called the Emil Bach House that is about a block west of Jarvis Beach and features all of FLW’s signature sharp edges, innovative airiness and wooden finishes. And with its very own Japanese tea house, there's no doubt this one's a proper design treasure.

Rooms? Three bedrooms. Sleeps six guests. 
The mood? An impressive Pagoda-esque vacation home. 
Location perks? When you're done exploring Roger Park's art scene, you can head to Lola Beach. 
Budget range? This exceptional location is well worth the dollar.

Book now
Advertising
The peculiar flat in Wrigleyville
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The peculiar flat in Wrigleyville

Peculiar but posh; doesn't sound like much of a compliment, does it? But it certainly is. This Airbnb in Wrigleyville, Chicago is quirky, inviting, and has a touch of vintage charisma. It's the perfect place for a relaxing stay, thanks to the secluded vibe of the area, but still super close to shops and restaurants. Sleeping two guests in a cozy king-sized bed, you can fall in love all over again with a romantic trip for two, or have a bit of a self-care staycation after the stresses of normal life. Fab for remote working (if you can't resist a work email) and has, almost, a whole library of books. Sounds like heaven. 

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests. 
The mood? Retro-modern mixed with sultry vibes. 
Location perks? A short walk to Wrigley Field, Southport Corridor and Metro Theatre. 
Budget range? A luxury couple's stay in one of Chicago's best.  

Book now
The Elegant Suite at Walton Residence
Image courtesy of Airbnb.co.uk

4. The Elegant Suite at Walton Residence

When they call it ‘elegant’, they don’t lie. This gorgeous suite is found in the Walton Residence, a historic 1920s building formerly used as the headquarters for Elizabeth Arden. As befits its former beauty queen status, this one-bedroom apartment doesn’t have a blemish on it. Brazilian hardwood floors, grey velvet sofas and low-level lighting equal the ideal ambiance for relaxing in post-Gold Coast shopping spree. You’re in one of Chicago’s most upmarket neighborhoods here, and this apartment will make you feel like.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests.
The Mood? Hotel-level polish in a place that feels like home.
Location Perks? Live the Gold Coast highlife in one of Chicago’s most upmarket (and fun) neighborhoods.
Budget Range? Affordable luxury.
Time Out tip: Roam the local streets to get a feel for the amazing breadth of historic architecture this area is famous for.

Check prices
Advertising
The old spring factory in East Village
Photograph: Airbnb

5. The old spring factory in East Village

This rental’s sure to put a spring in your step – and not just because it’s in an old spring factory. Boasting a pro-level kitchen, an unbeatable collection of rare teas, a Japanese stainless steel soak tub and endless knick-knacks themed around the building’s industrial past, it’s safe to say there aren’t many (if any) rentals in Chicago quite like this one.  

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests. 
The mood?  An ultra-cool studio with sleek furnishings.
Location perks? An artsy neighbourhood with a vibrant food scene, bustling nightlife, and great transit links. 
Budget range? This trendy spot is on the luxury end. Ideal for short city breaks. 

 

Book now
The loft escape in Avondale
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

6. The loft escape in Avondale

Do city-living right with a stay in this super sleek loft-conversion, replete with exposed brickwork and modernist furniture design. Truly aesthetic ways of blending urban cool with indoor comfort. Make the most of good weather with a leisurely breakfast out on the rooftop desk or, if the temperature has dropped (this is Chicago, people) eat the first meal of the day at the attractive wooden breakfast bar. Either way, a top start to the day. Located on the border of Avondale and Irving Park, visitors can take advantage of the free garage parking space before jumping on the Kennedy Expressway to downtown or O’Hare. Great times all round. 

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests. 
The mood? Minimalist meets urban-chic. 
Location perks? A calm neighbourhood close to Lake View, with a wide variety of cuisine and great transit links.  
Budget range? An exceptional vacation home for longer stays at affordable rates. 

Book now
Advertising
The artsy abode in Uptown Square
Courtesy Airbnb

7. The artsy abode in Uptown Square

If you spend your free time visiting galleries, you'll love this century-old Chicago greystone owned by an artist and Airbnb award recipient. Situated in the heart of Uptown's entertainment district, the space is filled with contemporary art, complex interior design and other curated works. Stay here and you can skip the Art Institute to browse the bedroom decor, if you want. Or do both, your holiday innit, one thing's for sure though, you won't be lacking for good views. That aside, this is a properly kept and tastefully styled place to spend a few nights. 

Rooms? One bedroom. One guest. 
The mood? An artsy, modern chillout zone in Uptown Square.
Location perks? A unique hub of culture, entertainment and history all within easy walking distance.
Budget range? This truly spectacular stay sits on the pricier end. Ideal for digital nomads. 
Time Out tip: Ask your live-in host for the best local recommendations.

Book now
The Bucktown Brick Cottage
Image courtesy of Airbnb.co.uk

8. The Bucktown Brick Cottage

Chicago’s Bucktown is one of the city’s most vibrant and – in our opinion – fun areas to spend time in. So much so, that it’s good to have somewhere peaceful to recharge in after a busy day spent trawling vintage shops and sipping artisan drinks. That’s why we love this sweet-as-sugar cottage apartment. Exposed brickwork and distressed wood introduce a hipster vibe, while white linens and a big ol’ comfy sofa make things all warm and snuggly. Take your leisurely time getting out of that Pottery Barn California king-size bed in the mornings – we would.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps four guests.
The Mood? A cute slice of cottage life in the heart of the city.
Location Perks? You’ll be bedding down in Bucktown, Chicago’s liveliest and artsy-ist areas.
Budget Range? Split between four, this is a steal.
Time Out tip: Go vintage shopping, followed by cocktail hour, in nearby Six Corners.

Check prices
Advertising
The opulent luxury home in Old Town Triangle
Supplied by Airbnb

9. The opulent luxury home in Old Town Triangle

Situated in the heart of Historic Old town triangle, this gorgeous home is made for vacantioners who are looking for luxury and opulence. Bonus points: You'll be situated on a quiet, tree-lined and secluded street, but still in close proximity to great restaurants, shops, Lincoln Park Zoo, Lake Michigan, Brown Line and more. Oh, and the bathrooms are maybe the real standouts. They feature Carrera marble throughout, towel warmers and heated floors. And, the master bathroom has a soaking tub and multi-head body sprays.

Rooms? Three bedrooms. Sleeps four guests. 
The mood? New money glitz and glamour. 
Location perks? A delightful menu prepared by a private chef at your request. 
Budget range? A high-end Airbnb ideal for anniversaries and family vacations. 

Book now
The bachelor(ette) pad near Wrigleyville
Courtesy Airbnb

10. The bachelor(ette) pad near Wrigleyville

Celebrating a special bride or groom with a group trip to Chicago? Stay in this massive restored Uptown mansion decked out with hardwood floors, eight bedrooms, three living rooms and plenty of parking spots. With three and a half bathrooms, everyone will have space to get ready, plus there’s plenty of lounge space to chill out and wind down and the kitchen is perfect for a pregame.

Rooms? Nine bedrooms. Sleeps 16+ guests. 
The mood? Luxuriously modern and light-filled mansion. 
Location perks? A variety of bars, lounges and restaurants. 
Budget range? A luxury stay for a bargain deal when you book as a large group.

Book now
Advertising
The Spoke Pockette Micro Flower Farm
Image courtesy of Airbnb.co.uk

11. The Spoke Pockette Micro Flower Farm

Head just outside of the city for a truly unique stay on a micro-flower farm. Outside, you’ll find a pocket forest, fruit trees, a kids' play house, and, yes, flowers. Inside, it’s a brilliant mix of warming vintage kookiness and delicious luxury. For those looking for the latter, check out that massive four-poster bed, the hot tub and the carefully selected goodies in the bathroom. There’s a proper workstation set up here but if you’re very much not WFH this holiday, that antique bar and cocktail shaker might be more your thing.

Note: This one’s a total gem for families with little ones. Not only have the hosts set up a baby room with crib and monitors, they’ve provided books, toys and can advise on local babysitters and child-friendly events.

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps up to seven guests.
The Mood? Beautiful eco-conscious cottagecore with flowers, flowers and more flowers.
Location Perks? You’ll be living on a micro-flower farm!
Budget Range? Absolute bargain for such a lovely place.
Time Out tip: You’re just 30 minutes to Downtown, but do spend time in the lovely, leafy, friendly world of Berwyn.

Check prices
The rock out in River North
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

12. The rock out in River North

Indulge your inner rock star at this rococo River North music lover’s abode. Decked out in rock 'n' roll memorabilia and featuring an antique Hi-Fi to play your own tunes, this two-bedroom apartment features other fun touches like a carved wooden canopy bed. Proximity to the CTA Brown and Red lines makes getting anywhere a breeze. You'd imagine someone like Courtney Love or Axl Rose to call this place home, with the luxury-rock vibes throughout. You're also right next to the Loop here too, so it isn't just whistles and bells inside. Free parking too, should it be needed! 

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps six guests. 
The mood? Rock 'n' Roll chic. 
Location perks? Close to Mag Mile, Michigan Avenue, Millenium Park and more. 
Budget range? A decadent, yet budget-friendly group booking.

Book now
Advertising
The stunning condo in East Village
Courtesy Airbnb

13. The stunning condo in East Village

Sure, the East Village location (between Wicker Park and West Town) is a cracker when it comes to restaurants, culture, bars, and more, but you might not want to leave this place. Just look at it! There are some high-quality finishes throughout but we’re most stoked about the giant shower and bathtub, and the two private, outdoor decks serving up jaw-dropping views of Chicago. Ridiculous. Hotel who? Live it like a large home-owner this trip.

Rooms? Three bedrooms. Sleeps six guests. 
The mood? An ultra-modern Penthouse with skyline views. 
Location perks? A quiet street that sits close to the Blue Line. 
Budget range? A moderately-priced getaway for a group of friends. 

Book now
The Cubs confine in Wrigleyville
Courtesy Airbnb

14. The Cubs confine in Wrigleyville

If you loved the Cubs before the bandwagon (we put that at about 2016 or so), this Airbnb is for you. Ideal for a sports-filled weekend away, the two-bedroom condo in the heart of Wrigleyville is decked out in crazy Cubbies memorabilia. Seriously—the space features autographed equipment and actual stadium seats. The host's only request: keep your hot dogs and beer cans far away from the white leather sofa.

Rooms? Two bedrooms. Sleeps seven guests. 
The mood? An ode to the Cubs ft. cozy-lux interiors.  
Location perks? Literally moments away from Wrigley Field. 
Budget range? Get immersed in the Cubs spirit at affordable rates.
Time Out tip: Head to the Cubby Bear before the game.

Book now

Want in on the action?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Airbnb

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.