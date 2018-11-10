The best exhibitions in Croatia this autumn
As the nights draw in this autumn, the temperature cooling noticeably after the fall of the sun, much of Croatia's socialising and activities move indoors. Luckily, the calendar is stuffed with fantastic exhibitions across Croatia. From photography, pop art and sculpture, to the paintings of old masters, here's our pick of the best exhibitions and art events this autumn.
Impulse Festival
A series of club gigs, exhibitions and round-table discussions with an indie-culture theme, kicking off this year with Irish post-rock veterans God is an Astronaut, performing in Pogon culture on the festival’s opening night.
Jadranka Fatur exhibition
One of leading Croatian artists working within the field of photorealism, Zagreb-born Jadranka Fatur has been exhibiting her works of hyperrealism since 1972. She is known across the globe. In this, her first retrospective in her hometown, Zagreb's Museum of Contemporary Art have placed Jadranka Fatur's work centre stage, but also within the wider context of photorealism. Alongside Fatur's works are placed pieces by younger generations of Croatian artists, such as Zlatan Vehabović, Stjepan Čandrk and Stipan Tadić, who also work in this distinct area and who have been inspired by Fatur. The exhibition also includes work by some of the best known international artists working in photorealism, including Malcolm Morley, Richard Estes and Don Eddy. Their works on show are being seen for the first time in Zagreb. Around 50 large oil paintings on canvas by Jadranka Fatur are on display, as well as a multitude of drawings, watercolors, photographs and accompanying documentation which illuminate the process of her creation
Love Wins
Jasmina Krajačić's pop art exhibition 'Love Wins' stands in opposition to discrimination on the grounds of race, gender and sexual orientation. Her celebratory paintings address the worrying rise of chauvinism, nationalism, homophobia and intolerance under a general global drift to the right wing of politics. Uplifting in their stunningly colourful images, the paintings nevertheless form an exhibition with a serios message, one that stands against the marginalisation of people that do not fit a narrow definition of what is acceptable and respectable. The artist's main message is that love has no norms, prejudices, gender, race, nationality, rules, labels, doubts or fears. Jasmina Krajačić is a Zagreb-based painter. After graduating from the Applied Arts School in Zagreb, she enrolled in the Zagreb Academy of Fine Arts and in 1992 earned her degree. In recent years she has been inspired by several visits to England, with the contemporary art, music and pop culture of the country a particularly strong influence, especially the punk movement. by Ivor Kruljac
Nevenka Arbanas Retrospective
Born in 1950 in Batina, near Beli Manastir, eastern Croatia, Nevenka Arbanas is regarded as one of Croatia's best contemporary graphic artists and has, in a career which extends to almost half a century, worked in the disciplines of painting, graphics, sculpture, architecture and various combinations of each. This exhibition will encompass her entire creative output, in each discipline and from every stage of her career. Over 350 works are on display.
Nikola Reiser exhibition
Nikola Reiser was born in Samobor, to the east of Zagreb, in 1918 and painted continuously from his teenage years, before he enrolled at the Academy of Fine Arts in Zagreb, right up until his death in 2010. His lengthy career traveled through many phases, from the sketches he drew documenting life as a Partisan soldier, to his work in the '50s in which he refused to conform wholly to the abstract and avant-garde trends of the socialist era. Reiser traveled and lived in France, Sweden, Italy and France and was exhibited many times internationally. His work eventually settled around four main themes; portraits, landscapes, still life and figures. Around 200 works are on show, loaned from numerous museums and private collections. Reproductions of some of Reiser's best known works are also on sale at the gallery.
Split Format
The first annual photography festival organised by the 100 year old and nationally protected Fotoklub Split. During the festival's 16 days there will be workshops, lectures and several equipment showcases, located at various venues in the city, at which visitors can try some of the newest photography equipment. However, all of the key exhibitions of the festival take place at Fotoklub Split and begin with one by renowned Zagreb photographer Boris Cvjetanović, who has shots from four distinct series on show. A further key exhibition of the festival, entitled CMA Mosor 'The spirit of the mountain, the breath of the mountain', opens at Fotoklub Split on Thursday 15 November and runs until 30 November.
13th Triennial of Croatian Sculpture
The exhibition for the 13th Triennial of Croatian Sculpture presents 130 pieces of work by 107 artists, alongside an independent exhibition of the winner of the Grand Prize of the last Triennial, Neven Bilić. Now thirty six years old, the Triennial of Croatian Sculpture is the country's most prestigious sculpture event and displays contemporary works created since its previous installment.
Tošo Dabac
Tošo Dabac, born in 1905 in Nova Rača, near the city of Bjelovar in central Croatia, was one of Croatia's most famous photographers of the last century. His work has been exhibited around the world in cities like New York, Prague, Philadelphia with these current works on loan from the Museum of Contemporary Art in Zagreb, who preserve 200,000 of Dabac's negatives and photographs. The exhibition, entitled Tošo Dabac: cities, people and landscapes, draws on work from throughout his career. Although best known for his social photography in the 1930s, taken largely in Zagreb, this exhibition also displays shots taken on Dabac's many forays to the coast and includes landscapes and architectural studies. Also at the Rijeka City Museum at the same time is an exhibition of old postcards from Rijeka, mostly taken from the period when the city was part of the Austro-Hungarian empire. At this time the city's street names existed in Italian and the city's inhabitants included a multi-cultural mix of Croats, Italians, British, Czechs and Slovenians. Rijeka and neighbouring Opatija at this time were extremely well connected by rail and tram to the heart of the Austro-Hungarian empire, with the cities being the first to experience what went on to become modern day tourism.
Vlaho Bukovac and Alexandre Cabanel: A Historic Encounter of Pupil and Teacher
Zagreb's 120 year old Art Pavillion pays tribute to its founder, famed Croatian painter Vlaho Bukovac and Alexandre Cabanel, the important French painter under whom Bukovac studied at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris.The French teacher played an important role in Bukovac’s art education and this is the first ever exhibition in which pupil and teacher has been shown together. Alexandre Cabanel has never previously been exhibited in Croatia or any surrounding countries. The exhibition holds more than 140 paintings, including many of Bukovac’s best known, loaned from galleries and museums throughout Croatia and neighbouring countries, plus from private collections. The works of Alexandre Cabanel will come to the exhibition from five French museums – Petit Palais, Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Paris, Musée Inguimbertine, Carpentras, Palais de Compiègne Musée et domaine nationaux, Compiègne and from Musée Fabre, Montpellier, which is the Art Pavilion’s partner for the exhibition. The exhibition features an accompanying program which includes professional lectures, documentaries, concerts and other content, held at the Modern Gallery in Zagreb. Visitors who purchase a ticket for the exhibition at the Art Pavilion will also be able to visit the Modern Gallery to view a monumental painting by Bukovac 'Gundulić Imagining Osman' which cannot leave the Modern Gallery.
Device Art
The Kontejner curatorial team’s slightly barmy Device Art triennial rolls on into 2018, continuing their fascination with artists who work through gadgets, machines, high technology and low technology to comment on our increasing reliance on the world of the device. This year the event is co-curated by ZHANG Ga, curator, media artist, and professor of communication arts.