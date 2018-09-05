Café Wagner
A Viennese-style café invoking Opatija’s Habsburg heritage with its creamy cakes, Wagner gets mobbed for mid-afternoon teatime. Superior central European desserts are prepared with seasonal local ingredients. The quality of the espressos and other brews stands up to the cakes, with beans selected from around the globe. Part of the newly rebranded Amandria Park Hotel Milenij.
|Venue name:
|Café Wagner
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Hotel Milenij, Maršala Tita 109
Opatija
51410
|Opening hours:
|7am-midnight daily