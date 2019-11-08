The cosiest bars in Rijeka

It’s cold outside so cosy up at one of these warm and welcoming bars.

By Time Out contributors
Advertising
Fiorello Pub
© Fiorello Pub Fiorello Pub

Situated on the Kvarner coast, the city of Rijeka has a mild, Mediterranean climate. Although in winter they don't experience the harsher drops in temperature of continental Croatia, it can still get cold, the coastal winds can occasionally be fierce and, with the city lying on a particularly sheer section of the Dinaric Alps, Rijeka does experience more rainfall than is usual across Croatia. At the start of 2020, Rijeka assumed the mantle of European Capital of Culture and any visitors to the city this summer will no doubt be astounded by the transformation, events and atmosphere this will bring to the city. However, the entertainment is a year-long affair, making Rijeka a great place to visit throughout this year, not least for Rijeka Carnival, Croatia's biggest. The event's climax is the International Parade, taking place on Sunday 23 February, but the build-up starts this week. Much of the action takes place outside so, if you're in Rijeka at any point this winter and spring and feel the chill, here's our choices for some of the best bars to bolt to in order to warm up.

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Rijeka

Bar Bar
© Ivan Vranjić
Bars and pubs, Tapas bars

Bar Bar

Rijeka
4 out of 5 stars

The original venue of the Bar Bar family. Bar Bar 2 is also great, but holds more of an industrial inspiration. However, this one, with its exposed brickwork, modest design and funky seating, is the perfect place to while away a few hours while you make your way through the extensive and impressive lists of craft beer and wine it holds. There’s also a great menu offering perfect accompaniments like beef tartare,
bruschettas or paninins.

Read review
Brasserie AS
Dario Dalmacija /©Time Out Croatia
Bars and pubs, Gastropubs

Brasserie AS

Rijeka
4 out of 5 stars

Formerly the Belgian Beer Brasserie and still bearing decorative traces of the Benelux, this prominent terrace bar with an atmospheric interior remains one of the key spots to drink in Rijeka. Located so close to the harbour you can see ships passing from the tables outside, it’s worth a longer linger for its hearty Belgian-style cuisine and, most notably, brews in draught and bottled form from the land of beer.

Read review
Advertising
King's Caffe
© Vedran Karuža /Time Out Croatia
Bars and pubs, Pubs

King's Caffe

Rijeka
5 out of 5 stars

The first of Rijeka’s café-bars to get really serious about craft beer, this is still one of the best places to enjoy a pint or two. Not only is there a long menu of choices on draft or by the bottle, there’s also a neat-but-cosy auntie’s living-room ambience to the whole place, with framed pictures and old-school wallpaper overlooking a solid collection of dark wood tables.

Read review
The Beertija
© Renato Buic
Bars and pubs, Craft beer pubs

The Beertija

Rijeka
5 out of 5 stars

Uphill from the centre in Trsat but well worth seeking out, this Rijeka branch of Zagreb’s Beertija bar sticks to the same formula – a superb range of bottled beers from all over the world, and well-chosen weekend DJs. Look out, too, for indie nights, Doors tribute bands and all kinds of excuses for a party.

Read review
Advertising
Book Caffe Dnevni Boravak
© Vedran Karuža /Time Out Croatia
Bars and pubs, Café bars

Book Caffe Dnevni Boravak

Rijeka
5 out of 5 stars

Living-room-style hangout that will appeal to those who like a bit of culture with their coffee – the floor-to-ceiling shelves are absolutely stacked with books, CDs and vinyl LPs, while a small annexe serves as a cute art gallery. Literary readings and live music feature several times a month; on other days it serves as a mellow social hub for the city’s reading, writing and chatting community.

Read review
Fiorello Pub
© Vedran Karuža /Time Out Croatia
Bars and pubs, Pubs

Fiorello Pub

Rijeka
3 out of 5 stars

At the quieter end of the main Korzo thoroughfare, Fiorello honours the little-known fact that a famed New York mayor, Fiorello La Guardia (as in the airport) started his diplomatic career at the US consulate in Rijeka. Beyond the name, it doesn’t overdo the theme, rather provide a cosy spot for a few drinks, with seating outside. Lively when there are live football games on, it has a pleasant buzz by day, when regulars chat over cups of quality Filicori Zecchini coffee from Bologna.

Read review
Advertising
Sabrage Bar
© Sabrage Bar
Bars and pubs, Café bars

Sabrage

Rijeka
4 out of 5 stars

Up in Trsat, this lovely spot is well stocked and well staffed. Along with classic cocktails and long drinks, there’s a long wine list, a Tinto Reserva hiding among the Zlatni Plavac and Dingač. Whiskies such as 14-year-old Oban and ten-year-old Talisker can be sipped in an elegantly carved wooden interior decorated with portraits of famous locals. Nice hot chocolates for winter too. Convenient for a visit to Trsat Castle.

Read review
Phanas Pub
© Phanas Pub
Bars and pubs, Pubs

Phanas Pub

Rijeka
4 out of 5 stars

Down at the harbourfront, this place is best experienced late at night when the two-floor wooden pub with maritime knick-knacks is packed to the rafters with partying twentysomethings, the room zinging a commercial dance and rock soundtrack. It gets busy late on and difficult to get inside. Guinness, Kilkenny and Stella, wines and cheap cocktails complement the standard Ožujsko beer, but the drinks here are secondary to the social buzz.

Read review

You may also like

    Advertising