The best Rijeka restaurants

O'Hara's are high-end pizzas; some double if not triple the price you might pay for similar in elsewhere Croatia, but all within the affordability of tourists or locals visiting for a treat. The pizzas themselves are exceptional, comprised of the kind of authentic dough even the most pizza-exhausted visitor to Croatia would never tire of eating. Situated on the riva, with several boats moored on the other side of the road, the best place to enjoy a meal here in warm or mild weather is outside on the terrace. Booking in advance may be advisable to ensure a spot here as O'Hara is justly popular. The menus are the individual paper placements, which list the pizzas and sizeable Italian style sandwiches available. Busy over summer weekends in the weekday evenings, O'Hara Rijeka is equally popular in winter when the action moves indoors, the terrace last year being reserved for the alfresco cooking of mulled wine and sausages. If you're a pizza fan or (ambitiously) aiming to eat only one pizza in Rijeka, O'Hara should be first on your list.