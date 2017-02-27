41 awesome pictures of Rijeka Carnival

Croatia’s main Mardi Gras carnival is a series of pre-Lent pageants in Rijeka, and with 10,000 attendees, it's one of the largest in Europe. The huge costumed procession took place on Sunday with over 70 themed floats passing through the centre of the city: a vivid spectacle of masks, costumes and colour. Check it out with our pick of Instagram photos and a video below.
