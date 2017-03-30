Cracking news! Zagreb has a café devoted entirely to eggs

A trendy new brunch spot has opened in Zagreb with an eggscellent menu. At Eggspress, eggs are the USP, offering an all day and night transatlantic breakfast menu: Eggs Benedict, Shakshuka, omelettes, poached, fried, boiled; whatever way you like your eggs, this cafe has it cracked. The eggs are all free-range and locally sourced, served with bought-that-day ingredients from Dolac Market. Located on Ulica Josipa Ruđera Boškovića 11, the cafe is open every day from 8.00am until 11 pm, perfect for big brunches and the late-night munchies.
