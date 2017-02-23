James Bond 25 could be shot in Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik looks set to add another blockbuster to its belt, as the James Bond franchise enters advanced talks to secure the location, according to Digital Spy.

Rumours have been circulating that studio Eon, which produces the 007 franchise, has been scouting Croatia as a potential shooting location. This was confirmed by the Mayor of Dubrovnik yesterday.

What isn't confirmed, however, is if Daniel Craig will resurface as the iconic spy. Rumours have been floating about, including one that Tom Hardy could take on the role, but whatever the outcome, the cinematic success of Dubrovnik continues to grow, after the hugely popular Game of Thrones franchise, Star Wars and Robin Hood: Origins, shooting in the city this week.

