Jamie Foxx posts Instagram video from Dubrovnik: 'I've seen a lot of shit, this is crazy'

By Time Out contributors Posted: Tuesday February 21 2017, 1:52pm

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has posted a video from Dubrovnik, seemingly astounded by the beauty of the Dalmatian coast, declaring 'I’m out here in Croatia, its crazy. For a young boy from Terrell, this is blowing my mind just a little bit. I have seen some shit but this right here….I’m all the way from Terrell, Texas, don’t tell me your dreams can’t come true.'

Jamie Foxx is in Dubrovnik shooting 'Robin Hood: Origins.'

Staff writer
By Time Out contributors
