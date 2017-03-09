Robin Hood: Origins is shooting in Završje, Istria

Filming of the blockbuster Robin Hood: Origins has migrated north to the Istrian peninsula, where the tiny town of Završje will play sixteenth-century Nottingham. Dubrovnik has passed the buck after two weeks of solid filming with Jamie Foxx, Taron Egerton and Tim Minchin. Look at photos from the Završje set here, and these incredible Instagram pictures of Završje below.

The opening scene of the film, where Robin Hood emerges from crumbling ruins of his hometown, thirsty for revenge against the infamous bad-guy Sheriff of Nottingham is being shot in the walled town of Završje, a medieval hilltop settlement characterised by its tangle of cobbled streets and handsome eleventh-century castle.

