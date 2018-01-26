Recommended Dubrovnik hotels

Dubrovnik has some of the finest accommodation in the Mediterranean. Our experts select their pick of the best Dubrovnik hotels
hotel dubrovnik palace, hotels, lapad, dubrovnik, dubrovnik riviera and islands, croatia
© Hotel Dubrovnik Palace Hotel Dubrovnik Palace
By Time Out contributors and Justin McDonnell
Advertising

It's hard to keep track of the ever-rising number of high-end Dubrovnik hotels, but the city also packs some impressive hostel and B&B options. As is common in Dalmatia, high-season prices are significantly higher than in spring or autumn, and some venues close at some point in the winter – though this policy is changing as Dubrovnik becomes a more year-round destination. Read on for your guide to the best hotels in Dubrovnik.

Dubrovnik hotel guide

Sheraton dubrovnik
Hotels, Luxury hotels

Sheraton Dubrovnik Riviera Hotel

icon-location-pin Dubrovnik

The superlative hotel chain Sheraton have added another top hotel to thier portfolio. Just a few minutes' drive from the bustling town centre, this 240-room and 11-suite resort is elegant, calm and spacious. 

Time Out says
Read more
Check prices
Villa Dubrovnik
© Krause Johansen
Hotels, Boutique hotels

Villa Dubrovnik

icon-location-pin Dubrovnik

The major reopening of a couple of years ago, the Villa Dubrovnik is a stunningly located, superbly appointed former three-star, set on a rocky outcrop a complimentary boat journey from the Old Town. Breakfasts and sunset cocktails take in the magnificent view – no wonder the hotel's slogan is 'Romance Forever'. Far enough away (1.5km/one mile) from the Old Town crowds to warrant a handy water shuttle service there and back five times a day, the summer-only Villa Dubrovnik allows tranquillity and isolation. All of the property's 56 rooms, set on descending terraces, have sea and Old-Town views, and all are beautifully appointed with access to a stretch of private beach, and pools indoor and out. For many, the most attractive facility, at sunset at least, is the Bar Giardino, a verdant, panoramic terrace and the ideal spot for a cocktail before the last boat to town. The Mediterranean flavours of the Restaurant Pjerin may just force you to stay, all the same. In the end, it comes down to detail: the bed linen of Egyptian cotton, the teakwood sea terrace and the goose-liver terrine with fresh black truffles on the room-service menu.

Time Out says
Read more
Advertising
Hotel Dubrovnik Palace
© Hotel Dubrovnik Palace
Hotels, Luxury hotels

Hotel Dubrovnik Palace

icon-location-pin Lapad

This ten-floor, 308-room luxury hotel reconfigured in 2004 was conceived in 1972, set in woodland paths at the tip of Lapad, in full view of the Elafiti isles. Today this is what everyone sees from their balcony, from the four bars, three restaurants, four pools and gym. Saunas, massage treatments and beauty procedures are on offer at the energy clinic spa. Also of note are the Lanterna Glorijet poolside bar and the Sunset Lounge cocktail bar.  

Time Out says
Read more
hotel kazbek, hotels, lapad, dubrovnik, dubrovnik riviera and islands, croatia
© Hotel Kazbek
Hotels, Boutique hotels

Kazbek Hotel

icon-location-pin Lapad

Opened in 2008, this conversion of the Zamanje family villa (1573) is now a five-star hotel of a dozen rooms, one suite, three restaurants and a beautiful outdoor pool with a bar beside it. A speedboat and yacht are on hand for guests' use.

Time Out says
Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Valamar Lacroma Resort
© Valamar
Hotels

Valamar Lacroma Dubrovnik

icon-location-pin Dubrovnik

For once the slogan is right: this is indulgence on a grand scale. Here in lush Babin kuk is a state-of-the-art hotel with the Ragusa spa and its dizzying array of treatments (free with a minimum fournight stay), pools indoor and out (and separate kids' pool), fine dining Langosto luxury restaurant, cocktails in four bars – plus, of course, the guest rooms, 385 in all, plus 16 suites. There are also any number of conference facilities.

Time Out says
Read more
Hotel Bellevue
(c) Hotel Bellevue
Hotels, Boutique hotels

Hotel Bellevue

icon-location-pin Lapad

Dubrovnik has more than its fair share of cliff-hugging, sun-trap hotels and this particular feat of engineering is one of the more outstanding examples. The venue, cut into the cliff facing the sea, has been expensively refurbished to feature local woods and granite. All rooms have a sea view, as do the spa and highly rated Vapor restaurant. The Nevera Beach restaurant occupies a man-made cave right beside the private beach.

Time Out says
Read more
Advertising
Hotel Grand Villa Argentina
(c) Hotel Grand Villa Argentina
Hotels, Boutique hotels

Hotel Grand Villa Argentina

icon-location-pin Dubrovnik

This five-star villa-and-hotel complex centers on the deluxe Hotel Argentina, opened in the 1950s and long considered one of Dubrovnik's most stylish addresses. Within the same complex and surrounded by lush seaside gardens are the Villa Argentina, housing intimate luxury apartments; and Villa  Sheherezade, a mock-Oriental palace in which up to 12 people can relax in opulence for €6,000 a day. Indoor pool, gym, beauty centre and private beach are all part of the package.

Time Out says
Read more
(c) Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik
Hotels, Chain hotels

Hotel Excelsior

icon-location-pin Dubrovnik

A €22-million refit of Dubrovnik’s most prestigious hotel was followed by a grand reopening in 2008. Built in 1913 as a private villa, it became the Hotel Excelsior in 1930. Royals, writers, movie stars, they all stayed here. Acquired by Adriatic Luxury Hotels group in 2000, it now features four restaurants, three pools, a piano bar and spa. The adjoining Villa Rustica also contains luxury lodging for six. The Satu sushi bar and the luxuriant wellness centre endow the hotel with additional kudos.

Time Out says
Read more
Advertising
Valamar Dubrovnik President Hotel
© Valamar Dubrovnik President Hotel
Hotels, Chain hotels

Valamar Dubrovnik President Hotel

icon-location-pin Dubrovnik

This leading lodging of the Valamar group has its own excellent section of beach; each of the 181 rooms has a balcony view of the sea and Elafiti islands beyond. There's also an indoor pool, children's entertainment and access to good-quality nearby tennis courts. Extensive works will see the President become a well-deserved 5-star in time for the 2014 season.

Read more
Direct Bookers
Hotels, Rental apartments

Direct Booker

icon-location-pin Dubrovnik

Nine years ago, this local Dubrovnik business Direct Booker formed their apartment and villa rental company dealing with properties in the city, later extending to Split, Zadar and Sibenik. Priding themselves on delivering top quality stays, they bridge the gap between renters and travellers, offering some really unique properties you may not find on other big-business rental sites. With over 5000 villas and apartments in prime historical locations, they serve up a more personalised experience than staying in a hotel. They also offer various excursions and tours in Dubrovnik, as well as car rental, transfers, and anything else you may need – they’re happy to lend an ear to your queries, and are great at dispensing local info.

Time Out says
Read more
Show more

More to explore

Advertising