The best campsites in Lošinj
You'll find plenty of agreeable campsites in Lošinj - let this be your guide to the best
Thanks to big developments by the Lošinj Hotels & Villas group, the range of campsites in Lošinj has improved immeasurably - there are now several fantastically equipped campsites on the islands, all family-friendly and just a short walk from the beach.
RECOMMENDED: the best beaches in Lošinj.
The best campsites in Lošinj
Camp Baldarin
Though its facilities may lack the modern finish of some others, Camp Baldarin boasts unrivalled seclusion and the chance to get truly immersed in nature. The main draw of this naturist campsite, which is nearby the sweet village of Punta Križa, is its peace and quiet. The thick forest surrounding the site is thriving with wildlife, and you’re likely to see deer, rabbits or wild ducks wandering past your tent. ‘Textile’ (clothed) campers are welcome too, and there are three private beaches (two naturist, one not) plus a range of sports facilities.
Camp Bijar
Located by the historic town of Osor, this small, modest campsite has the kind of ‘round-the-campfire’ intimacy that you won’t find at the larger sites. It’s also an ideal base for sports holidays; the rocky beach that runs along the edge of the camp is a great take-off spot for canoeing and windsurfing, while there are a number of biking routes running nearby. Hikers should try the challenging Televrin Peak, which offers some of the most impressive views on the island.
Campsite Čikat
The largest campsite on Lošinj, Čikat has all the bases covered for a lively family holiday. Its centrepiece is an aquapark which has enough water slides to keep anyone under 15 occupied for hours, plus ‘health’ and ‘leisure’ pools for the grown-ups (including a hydromassage pool). There’s a Zen Garden, too, where frazzled parents can unwind with yoga and meditation while the camp’s minders entertain the kids. Ideally placed on Čikat Bay, between a private beach and a thick pine forest, it’s also only 2km from the centre of Mali Lošinj town, where there are restaurants and bars aplenty. It has ample facilities and camping options to suit all tastes - ranging from a standard pitch to swanky rentable mobile homes.
Camping Slatina
Voted Croatian Camping Union’s ‘Best Campsite’ for several years in a row, this excellent campsite leaves little to be desired. Reasonably priced, it boasts high-quality facilities (including a pizza restaurant and scuba-diving school), plus three private beaches. Its camping plots and mobile homes are arranged on sloping ground, meaning you’ll have an enviable view of the sea whatever you go for. Plus, it offers an award-winning ‘camping with dogs’ programme, which includes a dog-friendly beach zone and a free dog trainer, making it the obvious choice for any campers wanting to bring their pup along for the summer fun.