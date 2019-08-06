The best campsites in Lošinj

The largest campsite on Lošinj, Čikat has all the bases covered for a lively family holiday. Its centrepiece is an aquapark which has enough water slides to keep anyone under 15 occupied for hours, plus ‘health’ and ‘leisure’ pools for the grown-ups (including a hydromassage pool). There’s a Zen Garden, too, where frazzled parents can unwind with yoga and meditation while the camp’s minders entertain the kids. Ideally placed on Čikat Bay, between a private beach and a thick pine forest, it’s also only 2km from the centre of Mali Lošinj town, where there are restaurants and bars aplenty. It has ample facilities and camping options to suit all tastes - ranging from a standard pitch to swanky rentable mobile homes.