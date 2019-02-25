Croatia's best homegrown music festivals
Croatia is now famous for holding some of Europe's best-loved music festivals, its summer season on Zrce beach, at The Garden in Tisno and in Pula playing host to some of the most internationally well-known DJs. But festivals like Outlook, Dimensions, Love International, Ultra and others were not the start of the country's festival scene. Croatia has been taking advantage of its beautiful summers to hold homegrown music festivals for many years. Here are our picks of the ones you should look out for.
Zagreb Beer Festival
Zagreb Beer Festival gives you the opportunity to taste new beer from Croatia and beyond. You’ll find all the major Croatian craft breweries here and street food vendors. Being a free event, most of the bands and musicians are homegrown talent, but they are usually from the top flight of current acts in the country. The event, which is held in the city centre park Doctor Franjo Tuđman, is very popular with locals, but visitors would be well advised to check it out. Music this year comes from Psihomodo Pop, Svemirko, Haiku Garden, ESC Life, Punčke, Urban & 4, Detour, Boris Štok, Luce, Rolo, Electric Octopus plus international headliners Morcheeba.
Vortex & Yoruba Family Event
As any past visitors to the music festivals in Tisno, Murter will know, Vortex was the popular afterparty bar that in previous years was located right next to the festival site. Dispute with the main site organisers has caused a change in location for 2019. Also new for this year is that Vortex are holding their own festival. Such is the goodwill towards the venue and its staff that they've easily been able to book a great line-up, culled from DJs to have played at the venue in previous years. Headliners include Osunlade (pictured), Karizma, Boddhi Satva and Djeff plus Afronaut and an extensive supporting cast who will be playing house music not afraid to burst into vocals or a splash of techno. Pitched as a family-friendly festival, all children under the age of 18 can attend for free when accompanied by adults. The event finishes at midday on 27th.
We Love Sound Festival
Zagreb's premier one-day outdoor rave this year occurs near Lake Jarun to the west of the city centre. Having previously hosted some of the top flight names in house, tech house and techno, expectations are high for this 2019 event. Thankfully, organisers (who are also the team behind Croatia's highly rated Sonus Festival) have not disappointed, as headlining DJs this year are Ibiza favourite Seth Troxler, Swiss tech house favourite Sonja Moonear and local lad Andrea Ljekaj who has released on Get Physical.
Indirekt
Having previously taken place near Rovinj, this music and arts festival can be found further up the Istrian coast in 2019, approximately five kilometres north of Umag. The arts programme for this year's event is yet to be revealed, as is the complete music line-up. But, headliners in the shape of Zagreb band Porto Morto (pictured), post-punk influenced alt-rockers Koala Voice from Slovenia, groovy alternative rock trio Igralom from Niš, Hungarian retro indie rockers Skeemers and Austrian electronica duo TENTS.
Flyaway Festival
Flyaway Festival is an electronic dance music festival held within the unique location of Castle Erdödy in Kerestinec, just a few kilometres to the south-west of Zagreb. The event attracts a friendly local audience and is very welcoming to visitors. You'll find as many as three areas of music, covering house, techno and tech house, with a few internationally recognised names accompanying a decent line-up of homegrown talent. Productions values are impressive, with more than adequate sound, visuals and theatrics. This year's guest DJs include French DJ Julian Jeweil and Juliet Fox, who has released on Drumcode, Relief Records, Toolroom Trax and Cajual Records.
LUZ Festival
A chilled five-day festival held within the wonderful wilderness of the nature park on Lastovo island. Sleep under the stars in tents, wake up to yoga sessions by the waterside, spend your days doing family-friendly activities and later dancing to DJs. Then watch a film in the evening at the outdoor cinema alongside a hundred or so other campers. Education workshops are organised by the Lastovo Archipelago Nature Park, Greenpeace Croatia and the Island Movement.
INmusic Festival
The Cure, Foals, Suede, Garbage, LP, The Hives, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Frank Turner & Sleeping Souls, Sofi Tukker, Peter Bjorn & John, Skindred, Zeal & Ardor and many more Zagreb’s city festival INmusic offers three days of rock and indie fun next to a man-made lake in the large Jarun park, west of Zagreb's city centre. Croatia's premier international live music event, INmusic has put Zagreb definitively on the music map. Each year organisers coax some of the best modern rock and indie bands, cult heroes and world musicians to the city, along with many international attendees. There’s a great modern campsite open for eight days during the festival. And there are plenty of afterparties and activities happening in and around the city.
Velvet Festival
Though only the second year for this ambitious new homegrown festival, the promoters involved have been working on events for several years in Pula, Istria and Zagreb and they've chosen a beautiful location for this latest project. Punat is located centrally, by the sea, on the south-west coast of island Krk in the Kvarner region. Almost unique in the Croatian festival season, Velvet aims to marry the best in live music with the best in underground dance DJs. In this attempt, you can tell immediately it's an event run by young people, who are only too aware that today, music fans are rarely restricted by the strict genres most festivals try to impose on their audiences. Bravo! Live sets come from The Mauskovic Dance Band of Soundway Records fame plus top alternative Croatian rock/pop acts Svemirko, Porto Morto and Pseća Plaža. There will be boat trips soundtracked by DJs and DJ-led entertainment by night, coming from the likes of Max Abysmal, DJ Brka, Pepi Jogarde, Captain Starlight, Disco Durum, Adriatic Social Club DJ's, Music After Dinner and Mile Voli Disko.
Crossover Festival
One of the stand out musical highlights of last summer, Crossover Festival feels like no other music event held in the city centre. Its location at Ribnjak park, just a few minutes walk from Zagreb's bustling main square, lends Crossover the same vibe as you might find when visiting a festival way out in the countryside, its main stage surrounded by trees which are decorated by lanterns. The audience, a mixture of visitors and locals of all ages, although mainly young, lay on picnic blankets, snacked on street food and took advantage of the great craft beer on offer, while funk, soul, jazz, brass, folk and alternative bands entertained, two per day, over the course of four days. Being a free entry festival, there were no queues to come and go and passers by were drawn in to mingle with the music lovers, creating a wonderfully welcoming and inclusive event. It's a great place to meet and hang out with locals and friends, away from the intrusive excess of loud music and alcohol that you might find in a busy nightclubZagreb's warm summer nights lend themselves so well to such an event. And, so successful was this pitch perfect combination of music, setting, atmosphere, food and drink, that the city is perhaps missing a trick in not utilising more this wonderful oasis of green in its heart.This year, Techno Vikings return with their saxophones and drums take on 90s rave classics, the angular punk funk of excellent Zagreb trio Sfumato will entertain and the popular Jeboton Ensembl
Hoomstock
There are almost no international bands visiting Zagreb throughout July, but this nearby music festival will cure the cravings of music crazed consumers. Taking place in Hum na Sutli, about an hour's drive north of Zagreb, next to the Slovenian border, this two-day festival costs a bargain 40 kunas and features great names from the region's music scene. This year, headliners include Rijeka's ever-entertaining arch provocateurs Let 3, Split hip hop veteran Vojko Vrućina, Them Moose Rush, Paul The Walrus and Kawasaki 3P. The festival cooperates with nearby spa Terme Tuhelj and offers a free bus service between the festival site and pools. There's free camping too.
Mystic Mountain Festival
Intimate back-to-nature festival with psychedelic music, campfires, hand-held drums, a hippy vibe and the wonderful outdoors. The festival programme consists of music, workshops and performances, hiking tours and excursions
Seasplash Festival
Dedicated to soundsystem culture, the ever-popular Seasplash is being held this year in Šibenik. Expect the usual high-quality reggae, dub and bass musics from the best regional contributors plus international headliners like Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Mad Professor and Scientist.
River Festival
Located one and a half hours drive (or one hour 45 minutes by train - the best and easiest option for tourists) to the south-west of Zagreb, River Festival is easily within reach of Croatia's capital and is certainly worth the trip. For the last few years it has been one of the best annual events at which to experience Croatia's homegrown underground electronic music talent. Sadly this will be the final edition, occurring over a 12 hour period from 5pm on Saturday until 5pm on Sunday. The event is held in a secluded and beautiful location at the side of the river Mrežnica. Deep house and underground techno come from what is genuinely the best of Croatia's homegrown DJ talent. Take a tent or, like many, just rest beneath the shade of the trees, choosing between swimming in the river or playing games by day, and raving at night. River Festival is noted for being welcoming and friendly. Almost everyone will speak English and by the time you leave you'll know half of the couple hundred strong crowd, including some of Zagreb's best party people.
Graffiti na Gradele
Held in the town of Bol on island Brač, Graffiti Na Gradele is an international graffiti festival that also celebrates other aspects of hip hop culture. Now in its eighth year, the three-day event sees street artists, graffiti writers, DJs, skaters, musicians and urban culture enthusiasts descend on this unlikely environment for a great party. They leave in their wake wonderful artworks on the walls of the town.
Nox Festival
A newcomer to the domestic festival scene, Nox Festival this year offers its first extended two-day event and shows incredible ambition and nous with its choice of headliners. Detroit techno and electro original Juan Atkins is the top name on Friday, with Israeli duo Red Axes (pictured) take the top slot on Saturday. No doubt this homegrown affair has the capacity to appeal to visiting international audiences with such names. The supporting line up is no less impressive, with local hero Petar Dundov, plus Coeus, DJ Jock and Lawrence Klein also appearing. The event occurs not far from Šibenik, on the same seaside site that Seasplash will use this year.
Ferragosto Jam
Ferragosto Jam is one of Croatia's oldest and best-loved domestic music festivals. It is held in the campsite and parkland around the man-made lake in Orahovica, Slavonia, deep into continental Croatia. For young people in the country's east, this is the highlight of the festival season, attracting thousands who camp in the woods, swim in the lake, get drunk and party all night. Aimed strictly at a homegrown crowd, it's extremely rare to find any international musicians on the bill, but this keeps the ticket price low for the intended audience. Any foreign visitors will be warmly welcomed. This year's line up includes Goran Bare & Majke, Nipplepeople, Vojko Vrućina, Letu Štuke, Ischariotzcky, Sfumato, Brkovi, Mr.Lee & IvaneSky