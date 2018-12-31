Defected NYE

Following their successful second summertime festival in the country, the UK's Defected Records return to Croatia for this, their first ever New Year's Eve event here. New York house music innovator Todd Terry will headline the free party, which takes place at the square on Strossmayer, right in the heart of Zagreb. The event is incredibly significant for Defected as it takes us and the label into 2019, the year of their 20th anniversary. The label is now one of the biggest independents in the world specialising in house music and in recent years has grown into a brand strong enough to host sell out parties across Europe. Defected have held club residencies in London and on Ibiza, both under their own name and under their disco-themed Glitterbox events. They now host an annual five day festival on the Dalmatian coast in Tisno called Defected Croatia, which saw them reach capacity numbers in 2018. Support to Todd Terry at the NYE event comes from Peznt, Andy Daniell and Blacksoul. Defected Croatia return to Tisno in 2019. Production at this event will come from the team behind the Tisno festivals site, so expect high quality sound and visuals, plus the fine Garden Brewery beer to be available.