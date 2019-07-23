Fatboy Slim
One of the UK's biggest DJs visits
One of the most popular DJs ever, known for his hits such as 'Right Here, Right Now', 'Praise You' and 'Eat, Sleep, Rave Repeat' is coming to shake Dubrovnik with his recognised party-starting soundtrack. A rarity to see him in southern Dalmatia, this will be a night to remember for locals and holidaymakers alike.
|Venue name:
|Revelin Culture Club
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Sv Dominika 3
Dubrovnik
20000
|Opening hours:
|Summer 11pm-7am daily; Winter Fri-Sat 11pm-6am and for special events
|Transport:
|All buses to Ploče Gate
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/264663751147731
-
- Revelin Culture Club 100 kunas general admission