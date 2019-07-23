Fatboy Slim

Music, Dance and electronic Revelin Culture Club , Dubrovnik Tuesday July 23 2019
Fatboy Slim
© Luna's foto

One of the UK's biggest DJs visits

One of the most popular DJs ever, known for his hits such as 'Right Here, Right Now', 'Praise You' and 'Eat, Sleep, Rave Repeat' is coming to shake Dubrovnik with his recognised party-starting soundtrack. A rarity to see him in southern Dalmatia, this will be a night to remember for locals and holidaymakers alike.

Venue name: Revelin Culture Club
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 20 436 010
Address: Sv Dominika 3
Dubrovnik
20000
Opening hours: Summer 11pm-7am daily; Winter Fri-Sat 11pm-6am and for special events
Transport: All buses to Ploče Gate
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/264663751147731
Static map showing venue location
    • Revelin Culture Club 100 kunas general admission