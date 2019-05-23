The best music in Zagreb this week

Ennio Morricone is the greatest movie soundtrack composer of our times, having penned over 400 scores for cinema and television, as well as over 100 classical works. He has been nominated for seven Oscars, winning two of them as well as three Grammys, three Golden Globes, six BAFTAs, ten David di Donatello, eleven Nastro d'Argento, two European Film Awards, the Golden Lion Honorary Award and the Polar Music Prize in 2010. So omnipresent are his works that they will have reached the ears of anyone who's been to the cinema more than once in the last half-century. He has collaborated with some of the world's best films makers including Don Siegel, Mike Nichols, Brian De Palma, Barry Levinson, Oliver Stone, Warren Beatty, John Carpenter and Quentin Tarantino, some of whom he has continued to work with time and time again, such as Giuseppe Tornatore, for whom he has penned every soundtrack since Tornatore's 1988 breakthrough 'Cinema Paradiso'. He has similarly composed the music for every Sergio Leone movie since 1964's 'A Fistful Of Dollars', including unforgettable scores for 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly', 'Once Upon a Time in the West' and 'Once Upon a Time in America'. At this event, the Ensemble Symphony Orchestra pay tribute to his talent and play some of his best-known themes.