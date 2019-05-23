The best music in Zagreb this week
The hottest gigs and club nights this week in Zagreb
Uncover the best music in Zagreb with our guide to great gigs and club nights.
The best music events in Zagreb this week
OFFTIME Festival
Ana Antonova, Breach, El Commando, Aney F, Anja Schneider, Volster and more. This music and gastronomy festival integrates various music genres to bring together different subcultures in an open-minded celebration of food and dancing. High energy but healthy food and drinks will be served at the event and the DJ line-up is pretty special, featuring international guests like Anja Schneider (pictured) and Secret Cinema.
St. Mark's Festival 2019
Chamber recitals and choral music focusing on the classical canon from Bach to Beethoven, with performances taking place in St Mark’s Church or the Lisinski concert hall.
MSU Block Party
After partying on the rooftop of Zagreb Contemporary Art Museum, party crew from R'n'B Confusion is preparing a proper block party, but this time in a garage.
The Legend of Morricone
Ennio Morricone is the greatest movie soundtrack composer of our times, having penned over 400 scores for cinema and television, as well as over 100 classical works. He has been nominated for seven Oscars, winning two of them as well as three Grammys, three Golden Globes, six BAFTAs, ten David di Donatello, eleven Nastro d'Argento, two European Film Awards, the Golden Lion Honorary Award and the Polar Music Prize in 2010. So omnipresent are his works that they will have reached the ears of anyone who's been to the cinema more than once in the last half-century. He has collaborated with some of the world's best films makers including Don Siegel, Mike Nichols, Brian De Palma, Barry Levinson, Oliver Stone, Warren Beatty, John Carpenter and Quentin Tarantino, some of whom he has continued to work with time and time again, such as Giuseppe Tornatore, for whom he has penned every soundtrack since Tornatore's 1988 breakthrough 'Cinema Paradiso'. He has similarly composed the music for every Sergio Leone movie since 1964's 'A Fistful Of Dollars', including unforgettable scores for 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly', 'Once Upon a Time in the West' and 'Once Upon a Time in America'. At this event, the Ensemble Symphony Orchestra pay tribute to his talent and play some of his best-known themes.
Christian Death
Formed in 1979, Christian Death are one of the first and most important bands of the gothic rock movement. They have influenced the likes of Celtic Frost, Danzig, Cradle of Filth, Type O Negative, Nine Inch Nails, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson and Jane’s Addiction. The band's original lead singer Rozz Williams only stuck around from 1979 until after the band released their highly cited first three albums 'Only Theatre of Pain', 'Catastrophe Ballet' and 'Ashes'. He sadly committed suicide in 1998. But, after Williams left in 1985, vocals were taken over by the band's guitarist Valor Kand and with Kand at the helm, Christian Death have released music and toured continuously ever since. Support on the evening comes from Zagreb dark rock legends Phantasmagoria.
We Love Sound Festival
Zagreb's premier one-day outdoor rave this year occurs near Lake Jarun to the west of the city centre. Having previously hosted some of the top flight names in house, tech house and techno, expectations are high for this 2019 event. Thankfully, organisers (who are also the team behind Croatia's highly rated Sonus Festival) have not disappointed, as headlining DJs this year are Ibiza favourite Seth Troxler, Swiss tech house favourite Sonja Moonear and local lad Andrea Ljekaj who has released on Get Physical.
Ero the joker
'Ero the joker' is a comic opera in three acts by composer Jakov Gotovac and writer Milan Begović and is based on a traditional folk tale which takes place in the countryside of the Dalmatian hinterland. It is the most famous opera ever made in Croatia and the only one to have travelled substantially to theatres outside the country.