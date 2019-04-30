Music festivals in Croatia for 2019

One of the stand out musical highlights of last summer, Crossover Festival feels like no other music event held in the city centre. Its location at Ribnjak park, just a few minutes walk from Zagreb's bustling main square, lends Crossover the same vibe as you might find when visiting a festival way out in the countryside, its main stage surrounded by trees which are decorated by lanterns. The audience, a mixture of visitors and locals of all ages, although mainly young, lay on picnic blankets, snacked on street food and took advantage of the great craft beer on offer, while funk, soul, jazz, brass, folk and alternative bands entertained, two per day, over the course of four days. Being a free entry festival, there were no queues to come and go and passers by were drawn in to mingle with the music lovers, creating a wonderfully welcoming and inclusive event. It's a great place to meet and hang out with locals and friends, away from the intrusive excess of loud music and alcohol that you might find in a busy nightclubZagreb's warm summer nights lend themselves so well to such an event. And, so successful was this pitch perfect combination of music, setting, atmosphere, food and drink, that the city is perhaps missing a trick in not utilising more this wonderful oasis of green in its heart.This year, Techno Vikings return with their saxophones and drums take on 90s rave classics, the angular punk funk of excellent Zagreb trio Sfumato will entertain and the popular Jeboton Ensembl