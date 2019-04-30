Music festivals in Croatia for 2019
Most of the major music festivals in Croatia taking place in 2019
Croatia has become one of Europe's major festival destinations over the last ten years, its beautiful beaches, guaranteed sunshine and clear seas more inviting than risking a mud bath in more western territories. Aside from the major international events on the coast in places like Tisno, Split, Pula and on Zrce beach, there's plenty going on across the whole country with the film, art, food and folklore festivals of every region usually having a vibrant music programme attached. Here's our list of the festivals in Croatia than any music lover would be advised to check out if you're in the area.
Croatian music festivals in 2019
Zapruđe Uživo
Darko Rundek, Kawasaki 3P, El musicante, GREASEBALLS, K'o Zmaj, Šen Grupa Dno and more. The biggest and oldest neighbourhood open air music festival in Zagreb with a bunch of more or less well known and recognised Croatian rock bands perfoming.
Crna Ovca Festival
Goran Bare & Majke, Pips Chips & Videoclips, Let3 & Mariachi bend El Combo, Whiteheads and DJ Voljen Korić. A weekend festival celebrating lamb, individuality, creativity, island heritage, popular culture, music and sports, held in beautiful Baška on the island of Krk. This year's soundtrack is provided by some of the biggest names on Croatia's alternative rock scene.
Zagreb Beer Fest 2019
Not so much a beer fest as a major music festival (and a free festival at that), this event has takes over one of Zagreb’s biggest green spaces, sticks a big concert stage at one end, and rings it with beer tents. The festival provides a platform for Croatia’s growing army of craft practitioners as well as the big commercial breweries, so when it comes to liquid refreshment there’s an awful lot to choose from. British trip-funksters Morcheeba together with Croatian indie attractions Urban & 4 and Psihomodo Pop are this year’s headliners.
OFFTIME Festival
Ana Antonova, Breach, El Commando, Aney F, Anja Schneider, Volster and more. This music and gastronomy festival integrates various music genres to bring together different subcultures in an open-minded celebration of food and dancing. High energy but healthy food and drinks will be served at the event and the DJ line-up is pretty special, featuring international guests like Anja Schneider (pictured) and Secret Cinema.
Sea Star Festival
A sister to the region's stalwart Exit in Serbia, Sea Star is billed as a festival where hedonism meets activism. It's part of Exit's so-called "Summer of Love" celebrating 62 years since the famous summer of 1967. The headliners are Sven Vath, Nina Kraviz, Erico Sangiuliano and Petar Dundov but the line-up is otherwise refreshingly Croatian-leaning, with bucketloads of local musicians including High 5, Vojko V, Krankšvester and others.
Vortex & Yoruba Family Event
As any past visitors to the music festivals in Tisno, Murter will know, Vortex was the popular afterparty bar that in previous years was located right next to the festival site. The enterprise has changed location for 2019. Also new for this year is that Vortex are holding their own festival. Such is the goodwill towards the venue and its staff from past visitors that they've easily been able to book a great line-up, culled from DJs to have played previously at the bar. Headliners include Osunlade (pictured), Karizma, Boddhi Satva and Djeff plus Afronaut and an extensive supporting cast who will be playing house music not afraid to burst into vocals or a splash of techno. Pitched as a family-friendly festival, all children under the age of 18 can attend for free when accompanied by adults. The event finishes at midday on 27th.
OWL Fest
Connect, Mike & Me, Monks, three6savage, MC Poppa, Jaxtasy and more. R'n'B, EDM, trap and house music is on the menu here at the inaugural edition of this music festival held in the lovely town of Orebić in the south of Dalmatia.
Zrće Spring Break
Rudy MC, Sandro Bani, Dekova and many more. As its name suggests, Zrce Spring Break demands the kind of behaviour you’d reserve for your girls/ guys Zante holiday, and is the perfect way to release all that exam tension. Now in its fifth year, the festival has gained an international following of hardcore party-goers, and is a primary suspect in Croatia’s ever-growing reputation as Europe’s hedonist capital. It takes place at two of Croatia’s most buzzing clubs, Aquarius and the open-air Kalypso club, both on Zrce beach on the northern island of Pag. It extends out into the Adriatic, too, with regular, wild boat parties on offer. The line-up includes DJ Juicy M, who’s opened for Black Eyed Peas and Skrillex; DJ and producer Yves V, who’s international acclaim earned him a spot in the annual DJ Mag Top 11; and DJs From Mars, Youtube celebrities and masters of the mashup scene. Tickets are purposefully student-friendly, with package deals saving you loads of cash. The standard one – a steal at £131 – includes a private apartment, unlimited transfers and food discounts, and can be upgraded to include a boat party ticket and entrance into the beer pong tournament (yes, there’s a beer pong tournament). Spring Break is basically an extreme version of that age-old fail-safe combination: sun, and fun.
We Love Sound Festival
Zagreb's premier one-day outdoor rave this year occurs near Lake Jarun to the west of the city centre. Having previously hosted some of the top flight names in house, tech house and techno, expectations are high for this 2019 event. Thankfully, organisers (who are also the team behind Croatia's highly rated Sonus Festival) have not disappointed, as headlining DJs this year are Ibiza favourite Seth Troxler, Swiss tech house favourite Sonja Moonear and local lad Andrea Ljekaj who has released on Get Physical.
Indirekt
Having previously taken place near Rovinj, this music and arts festival can be found further up the Istrian coast in 2019, approximately five kilometres north of Umag. The arts programme for this year's event is yet to be revealed, as is the complete music line-up. But, headliners in the shape of Zagreb band Porto Morto (pictured), post-punk influenced alt-rockers Koala Voice from Slovenia, groovy alternative rock trio Igralom from Niš, Hungarian retro indie rockers Skeemers and Austrian electronica duo TENTS.
Pine Fest
Hladno Pivo, Pips, Chips & Videoclips, Vojko V, Nipplepeople, Krankšvester, High5, Porto Morto and Lika Kolorado. New open-air music festival in beautiful Samobor invites you into the pines and offers some of the best Croatian rap, trap and rock acts.
Flyaway Festival
Flyaway Festival is an electronic dance music festival held within the unique location of Castle Erdödy in Kerestinec, just a few kilometres to the south-west of Zagreb. The event attracts a friendly local audience and is very welcoming to visitors. You'll find as many as three areas of music, covering house, techno and tech house, with a few internationally recognised names accompanying a decent line-up of homegrown talent. Productions values are impressive, with more than adequate sound, visuals and theatrics. This year's guest DJs include French DJ Julian Jeweil and Juliet Fox, who has released on Drumcode, Relief Records, Toolroom Trax and Cajual Records.
LUZ Festival
A chilled five-day festival held within the wonderful wilderness of the nature park on Lastovo island. Sleep under the stars in tents, wake up to yoga sessions by the waterside, spend your days doing family-friendly activities and later dancing to DJs. Then watch a film in the evening at the outdoor cinema alongside a hundred or so other campers. Education workshops are organised by the Lastovo Archipelago Nature Park, Greenpeace Croatia and the Island Movement.
Forestation Festival
Pulsar, Klaada, Neurosystem, Adept, Tiann, Nexetuku, K-Chaos, Swarga, Vibration Addict and many more. Connect with yourself and to nature and to the sound of psy-trance, dub and D'n'B at this wonderful outdoor summer event.
INmusic Festival
The Cure, Foals, Suede, Garbage, LP, The Hives, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Johnny Marr, Thievery Corporation, Frank Turner & Sleeping Souls, Sofi Tukker, Peter Bjorn & John, Skindred, Zeal & Ardor and many more Zagreb’s city festival INmusic offers three days of rock and indie fun next to a man-made lake in the large Jarun park, west of Zagreb's city centre. Croatia's premier international live music event, INmusic has put Zagreb definitively on the music map. Each year organisers coax some of the best modern rock and indie bands, cult heroes and world musicians to the city, along with many international attendees. There’s a great modern campsite open for eight days during the festival. And there are plenty of afterparties and activities happening in and around the city.
Fortica Festival
Nipplepeople, William Collins, Mariano Mateljan, Less iz more. The goal of this new festival, named after a famous 17th century Pag ruin, is to present domestic Croatian musicians, DJ's and producers. They've picked a great location and what they lack in experience (it's their first year), they more than make up for in enthusiasm. Hopefully, this will become a great annually-occurring fixture within Croatia's buzzing festival calendar.
Hideout Festival
Jamie Jones, Hannah Wants, Bicep, Richy Ahmed, MK, Eats Everything, Claptone, Charlotte de Witte, Solardo, Skream and many more. Hideout has earned its stripes as one of Croatia’s most happening festivals, returning for a eighth year of hedonistic dance antics and boat parties. Once again, its stellar mix of DJs will delight dance music devotees of all kinds (though house, techno and grime are the primary sounds), as well as those who just like a good party. As you'd expect, most of the arenas are open-air and by the beach, making for plenty of sunrise DJ sets.
Velvet Festival
Though only the second year for this ambitious new homegrown festival, the promoters involved have been working on events for several years in Pula, Istria and Zagreb and they've chosen a beautiful location for this latest project. Punat is located centrally, by the sea, on the south-west coast of island Krk in the Kvarner region. Almost unique in the Croatian festival season, Velvet aims to marry the best in live music with the best in underground dance DJs. In this attempt, you can tell immediately it's an event run by young people, who are only too aware that today, music fans are rarely restricted by the strict genres most festivals try to impose on their audiences. Bravo! Live sets come from The Mauskovic Dance Band of Soundway Records fame plus top alternative Croatian rock/pop acts Svemirko, Porto Morto and Pseća Plaža. There will be boat trips soundtracked by DJs and DJ-led entertainment by night, coming from the likes of Max Abysmal, DJ Brka, Pepi Jogarde, Captain Starlight, Disco Durum, Adriatic Social Club DJ's, Music After Dinner and Mile Voli Disko.
Crossover Festival
One of the stand out musical highlights of last summer, Crossover Festival feels like no other music event held in the city centre. Its location at Ribnjak park, just a few minutes walk from Zagreb's bustling main square, lends Crossover the same vibe as you might find when visiting a festival way out in the countryside, its main stage surrounded by trees which are decorated by lanterns. The audience, a mixture of visitors and locals of all ages, although mainly young, lay on picnic blankets, snacked on street food and took advantage of the great craft beer on offer, while funk, soul, jazz, brass, folk and alternative bands entertained, two per day, over the course of four days. Being a free entry festival, there were no queues to come and go and passers by were drawn in to mingle with the music lovers, creating a wonderfully welcoming and inclusive event. It's a great place to meet and hang out with locals and friends, away from the intrusive excess of loud music and alcohol that you might find in a busy nightclubZagreb's warm summer nights lend themselves so well to such an event. And, so successful was this pitch perfect combination of music, setting, atmosphere, food and drink, that the city is perhaps missing a trick in not utilising more this wonderful oasis of green in its heart.This year, Techno Vikings return with their saxophones and drums take on 90s rave classics, the angular punk funk of excellent Zagreb trio Sfumato will entertain and the popular Jeboton Ensembl
Hoomstock
There are almost no international bands visiting Zagreb throughout July, but this nearby music festival will cure the cravings of music crazed consumers. Taking place in Hum na Sutli, about an hour's drive north of Zagreb, next to the Slovenian border, this two-day festival costs a bargain 40 kunas and features great names from the region's music scene. This year, headliners include Rijeka's ever-entertaining arch provocateurs Let 3, Split hip hop veteran Vojko Vrućina, Them Moose Rush, Paul The Walrus and Kawasaki 3P. The festival cooperates with nearby spa Terme Tuhelj and offers a free bus service between the festival site and pools. There's free camping too.
Mystic Mountain Festival
Intimate back-to-nature festival with psychedelic music, campfires, hand-held drums, a hippy vibe and the wonderful outdoors. The festival programme consists of music, workshops and performances, hiking tours and excursions
Love International
A Love From Outer Space, Andrew Weatherall, Axel Boman, Beautiful Swimmers, Ben UFO, Call Super, Craig Richards B2B Nicolas Lutz, Crazy P Soundsystem, Dan Shake, DJ Harvey, DMX Krew live, Felix Dickinson, Gerd Janson, Kornél Kovács, Leon Vynehal, Midland, Moxie, Optimo, Paranoid London live, Peggy Gou, Prosumer, Roman Flügel, Shanti Celeste B2B Saoirse, Vladimir Ivkovic B2B Ivan Smagghe, Young Marco, Willow and many more. Five days of full-on-fun for an extremely openminded crowd in Tisno. The beauty of Love International is that it’s small compared to other festivals, fewer than 4500 people, making it easy to manoeuvre back and forth between stages, the beach, your apartment and the boat parties. The festival takes place in a secluded cove just 15 minutes walk from the fishing village of Tisno, where you can enjoy fresh seafood and sizzling steaks.
Hard Island
Act of Rage, Andy The Core, Angernoizer, BILLX, Caine, Chain Reaction, Delete, Digital Punk, Killshot and many more. For fans of hardstyle and hardcore music who are craving a little more excitement than just relaxing in the sunshine and sea of the Croatian coast, this is the place to be. This year, the pounding and pacey feet of Hard Island's dancers celebrate their fifth anniversary year on Pag.
Regius Festival
Cold Snap, Stoka, Sajsi MC, Piknik Park (Linkin Park tribute band), Babilonska Rofellos and more. Although moving away in it's ninth year near Šibenik, Regius continues it's well known promotion of alternative music from Croatia, nearby region and Europe. Celebrating freedom, tolerance and life joy, Martinska will shake in the rhytms of rap, ska, reggae, punk, dub, trance, dubstep, DnB and grime.
Tabor Film Festival
A delightful festival and competition of shorts films held in the wonderful, medieval Veliki Tabor castle. Though a quite small scale event, such is its standing after almost two decades of occurrences, Tabor Film Festival has positioned itself as Croatia's leading short film event. At this 17th annual edition, live concerts of rock and jazz music and DJ parties keep attendees entertained and this year headliners include Fujiya & Miyagi, Širom and The Marshmallow Notebooks.
Ultra Europe Festival
David Guetta, Carl Cox, Alesso, Above and Beyond, Armin Van Buuren, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake and many more. Ultra Europe Laser shows! Day-glo! EDM! The North American house-dance-trance festival thrills fans worldwide each year, and with its line-up reading like a 'best of' the genre CD. It's completely unsurprising that it's made a huge impression on Croatia. It's an absolute must-go if pulsing EDM beats, an electric atmosphere and epic production are what gets you up and dancing all night. Associated events include parties on several islands including Hvar, a Yacht Regatta and more. The main event is held in Split's Poljud stadium, close to the gorgeous walled city itself, numerous sunny Blue Flag beaches and is just a couple of hours' drive from national park Plitvice Jezera, so many choose to extend their stay in Croatia afterwards. Packages include flights, accommodation and tickets, so if you'd like to leave the organising to someone else, you've plenty of options.
Hospitality on the Beach
DJ Marky, Mefjus, Andy C, Friction, S.P.Y., DJ Die, Fabio, Noisia, Alix Perez, Makoto and many more. This Drum & Bass celebration run by South London's Hospital records returns again to the Croatian coast in the always lovely, party-rocking hot spot of Tisno's Garden site. Croatia's standard beauty package of crystal clear waters, sunny sky and scented pine trees at last has its own, dedicated, international DnB soundtrack. At the top of this years lineup, Andy C, S.P.Y and DJ Marky are not to be missed.
Fresh Island
Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Afro B, Not3s and many more. Whereas other Croatian fests concentrate mainly on house and techno, this one is all about the chunky beats and slick rhymes, and there's an impressive cast to provide both including DJ Semtex and Tim Westwood who both play at the event's infamous pool parties.
Area 4
Brohug, Gammer, Mike Cervello and more. This Festival will occupy the four biggest clubs (Aquarius, Kalypso, Noa and Papaya) to celebrate the music genres of trap, hip-hop, R'n'B, dubstep and house.
Derivat festival
Let 3, Repetitor, more TBA. Croatia's provocative rock legends Let 3 and fiery Belgrade trio Repetitor are among the headliners so far announced for this Zadar rock festival, with performances taking place in the outdoor area behind the city's public library.
Seasplash Festival
Dedicated to soundsystem culture, the ever-popular Seasplash is being held this year in Šibenik. Expect the usual high-quality reggae, dub and bass musics from the best regional contributors plus international headliners like Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Mad Professor and Scientist and a top rate supporting cast which includes Dub Pistols, Vibronics, Edo Maajka, Cause4Concern, Janaka Selekta, KRAK in DUB, Jah Free, Digitron Sound System, Warrior Charge Soundsystem, Moby Stick, Kali Fat Dub, Banana Zvuk, Boca sound system, Sap Leo, Inka, Pluvio, Fullstep Phil.
River Festival
Located one and a half hours drive (or one hour 45 minutes by train - the best and easiest option for tourists) to the south-west of Zagreb, River Festival is easily within reach of Croatia's capital and is certainly worth the trip. For the last few years it has been one of the best annual events at which to experience Croatia's homegrown underground electronic music talent. Sadly this will be the final edition, occurring over a 12 hour period from 5pm on Saturday until 5pm on Sunday. The event is held in a secluded and beautiful location at the side of the river Mrežnica. Deep house and underground techno come from what is genuinely the best of Croatia's homegrown DJ talent. Take a tent or, like many, just rest beneath the shade of the trees, choosing between swimming in the river or playing games by day, and raving at night. River Festival is noted for being welcoming and friendly. Almost everyone will speak English and by the time you leave you'll know half of the couple hundred strong crowd, including some of Zagreb's best party people.
Loveweek Festival
Alan Walker, Dennis Cruz, Felix Kröcher, Fritz Kalkbrenner, Helmo and many more. This German EDM festival differs musically from a lot of other events happening on Pag. The week-long programme doesn't just rely on music and night parties but also invites you to relax during the day on the beach, enjoying food and even to try something extreme like bungee jumping.
TAM TAM Music Festival
Line up TBA A wonderful music and art programme marks this multiple-day festival in the smallest town on Hvar island. Compared to a lot of international festivals the price of this event is kept extremely low, within the reach of Croatian youth, and you'll meet some lovely people here as a result, as well as getting to experience the beautiful surroundings, great music, art like graffiti and other activities. Harvo Jay and Porto Morto are among the bands playing this year, with more to be announced.
Graffiti na Gradele
Held in the town of Bol on island Brač, Graffiti Na Gradele is an international graffiti festival that also celebrates other aspects of hip hop culture. Now in its eighth year, the three-day event sees street artists, graffiti writers, DJs, skaters, musicians and urban culture enthusiasts descend on this unlikely environment for a great party. They leave in their wake wonderful artworks on the walls of the town and the musical programme is a major highlight of the festival's programme, especially in the evenings.
Magic Time Vinyl Festival
The Magic Time Vinyl Festival returns to the nature reserve Perinuša on the outskirts of Imotski city. On just its fourth annual occurrence it has become one of the largest and best homegrown music festivals happening in the Dalmatian hinterland. Beginning on Thursday July 26 and finishing late in the evening on Saturday July 28, the event sees DJs and musicians from all over Dalmatia supply a wide mixture of music throughout the day and night. The music will be played exclusively from vinyl records. The event is extremely well received by a crowd of all ages who travel from Split, Makarska, Baška Voda, from villages and towns throughout Dalmatia and from across the border in Herzegovina. Last year small children could be seen dancing with their grandparents, while their university-age cousins partied through the night, as some 15,000 passed through the event's riverside location. By playing only vinyl records, festival organisers aim to revive old, forgotten tunes and musical styles. In contrast to today's disposable, digital music, they regard the songs they play as having a permanence like the physical piece of vinyl itself. This year sees the entertainment stretched to two stages of music for the first time, a great indication of how much this popular party is growing. There are gastro food stalls and three nights of free camping available to all visitors.
SuncéBeat
Kerri Chandler, David Morales, Mr. G (DJ set), The Black Madonna, Kenny Dope, Tony Humphries, Joey Negro, Gilles Peterson, Soul Clap, Mr Scruff, Antal RH, Osúnlade, Crazy P, Sandy Rivera, Spen, Karizma, Henrik Schwarz, Marcellus Pittman, Dan Shake, John Morales and many more. ‘Soul has no musical, geographical, or racial boundaries,’ Roy Ayers, one of the most-sampled artists in music and the ‘Godfather of Neo-soul’, once said. This spirit is also perfectly in tune with Tisno’s soulful house utopia: SuncéBeat. With promoters having called time on their legendary UK weekender in Southport, their focus has turned towards the Adriatic. Celebrating its tenth anniversary at this edition, this year’s bill reads like a fraternity of house legends.
Nox Festival
A newcomer to the domestic festival scene, Nox Festival this year offers its first extended two-day event and shows incredible ambition and nous with its choice of headliners. Detroit techno and electro original Juan Atkins is the top name on Friday, with Israeli duo Red Axes (pictured) take the top slot on Saturday. No doubt this homegrown affair has the capacity to appeal to visiting international audiences with such names. The supporting line up is no less impressive, with local hero Petar Dundov, plus Coeus, DJ Jock and Lawrence Klein also appearing. The event occurs not far from Šibenik, on the same seaside site that Seasplash will use this year.
Ferragosto Jam
Ferragosto Jam is one of Croatia's oldest and best-loved domestic music festivals. It is held in the campsite and parkland around the man-made lake in Orahovica, Slavonia, deep into continental Croatia. For young people in the country's east, this is the highlight of the festival season, attracting thousands who camp in the woods, swim in the lake, get drunk and party all night. Aimed strictly at a homegrown crowd, it's extremely rare to find any international musicians on the bill, but this keeps the ticket price low for the intended audience. Any foreign visitors will be warmly welcomed. This year's line up includes Goran Bare & Majke, Nipplepeople, Vojko Vrućina, Letu Štuke, Ischariotzcky, Sfumato, Brkovi, Mr.Lee & IvaneSky
Fuliranje na moru
Darko Rundek, Damir Urban, Detour, Massimo, Psihomodo Pop and more. 12 Croatian musicians and DJs perform for four days in a beautiful festival resort that's usually reserved for big name international events and their audiences. A hugely welcome addition to the calendar of events in Tisno. Good luck!
SuperUho Festival
Marc Ribot, Art Brut, Colin Stetson, Shilpa Ray, Chui and The Fogsellers. The sixth edition of this festival is a treat for all jazz lovers. This year the organisers announced a more acoustic and intimate festival. The qualkity of the world class jazz will not be affected, including performances by longtime Tom Waits collaborator Marc Ribot and Colin Stetson.
MoDem Festival
Arjun, Asimilon, Bionic, Buzz, Confo, Dr. Space and many more. Run by international collective Momento Demento based in Croatia, this visually stunning festival promotes psychedelic trance music sounds accompanied by experimental multimedia visuals and art. Striving to push the limits of technical production, the focus here is clearly not just the music. Those who return from the festival always have a tale or two to tell about what they've seen.
Membrain Festival
Loxi, DLR, Pessimist, Overlook, Clarity, Ruffhouse and many more. Titling themselves as 'Europe's heartiest underground bass culture festival', this festival aims to recreate the good old fashioned rave parties, with the exception that it's set on the relaxed Mediterranean coast and not in some dodgy, dangerous warehouse. It also hopes to promote new artists and network them with amongst established colleagues and labels. And of course to give their visitors a party to remember.
Defected Croatia
Armand Van Helden, Claptone, Dennis Ferrer, Dimitri from Paris, Derrick Carter, Masters at Work, Eats Everything, Honey Dijon, Nightmares on Wax, Horse Meat Disco, MK, Purple Disco Machine, Roger Sanchez, Sam Divine, Todd Edwards, Todd Terry and many more. This legendary Ibiza party has swapped shores, defecting to the Adriatic coast for six solid days of house hedonism, with daytime beach sessions and boat parties booming away in the background. The main stage is located in the Garden’s natural amphitheatre, and the Beach Stage will send reverb fluttering over the Adriatic waves, while Barbarella’s Discotheque hosts heady after-hours clubbing. No corners are cut on the line-up front: the headliners this year are Armand Van Helden, Dimitri from Paris and Masters at Work.
Barrakud Croatia
Paul Kalkbrenner, BowLand, Ellen Allien, Marco Faraone, FJAAK and Gladis. Music, partying and travelling, this festival has it all and light up the summer of every rave fan. The music will be a mixture of main stage dance music sounds, house and techno and it takes place on the famous Pag island party beach of Zrce.
FreeMental Festival: Beta Edition
The beautiful sights of island Cres make for a wonderful and wild backdrop to this festival of psytrance, downtempo, chill, ambient and dub music. The psychedelic trance will be the main rave sounds to party to, but other musics such techno will play a part in the dancefloor soundtrack. Dub and chill music will be played throughout the four days and three nights across three separate stages.
Blast Fest
Line up TBA Founded by a few close friends in love with electronic music, this free entrance music festival nevertheless allows attendees to donate whatever entrance fee they wish in order to secure next year's edition.
Sonus Festival 2019
Set around the beautiful Zrće beach on the island of Pag, just off the west coast of Croatia, Sonus is a techno and tech house festival with a line-up of internationally recognised DJ talent. The festival has quickly earned its place as a serious contender on the calendar of must-visit Croatian festivals and this edition again sees some of the world’s top tastemakers taking to its open-air stages and boat parties, including Adriatique, Amelie Lens, Andrea Oliva, Apollonia, Ben Klock, Chris Liebing, Daniel Avery, Dax J, Henrik Schwarz (live), I Hate Models, Jamie Jones, Len Faki, Loco Dice, Maceo Plex, Marco Carola, Pan-Pot, Patrick Topping & Richy Ahmed, Ricardo Villalobos, Richie Hawtin, Rødhåd, Seth Troxler, Solomun, Sonja Moonear, Sven Väth and Tale Of Us. Sonus is also one of the few festivals to strongly showcase homegrown Croatian and regional DJ talent.
Dekmantel Selectors
Albion, Andy Votel, Ben UFO, Donato Dozzy, Francois K, Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy, Demdike Stare, John Gómez, Mark Seven, Objekt, Palms Trax, Vladimir Ivkovic, Young Marco and many more. Amsterdam’s Dekmantel Festival is a legendary celebration of underground electronic music, and this sister event Selectors brings some of its deepest-digging DJs to the sun-drenched Dalmatian coast. The famous Garden Resort in Tisno will host the event, which will be Dekmantel in miniature – just 2000 or so lucky music-lovers can attend this small festival with big attitude.
Dimensions Festival
Andrew Weatherall, Awesome Tapes From Africa, Blawan, Call Super, Craig Richards, DāM-FunK (live), DBridge, DJ Bone (electro set), DJ Stingray, DMX Krew (live), DVS1, Gilles Peterson, Helena Hauff, Hessle Audio - Ben UFO, Pangaea, Pearson Sound, Hunee, Jane Fitz, Jeff Mills (DJ), Joy Orbison, Larry Heard aka Mr Fingers (live), Mala, Mr. Scruff, Nicolas Lutz, Nina Kraviz, Objekt, Octave One (live), Omar S, Peggy Gou, Petar Dundov, Radioactive Man (live), Sadar Bahar, Saoirse, Shanti Celeste and many more. Celebrating its final year at Fort Punta Christo and Pula Arena (though not necessarily their final year in Istria or Pula), expect Dimensions to pull out all the stops for the end of a thrilling chapter in Istria's festival scene. 2019 sees the likes of Omar-S, Peggy Gou, Nina Kraviz, Joy Orbison, Helena Hauff, dBridge, Gilles Peterson, Call Super, Andrew Weatherall and Craig Richards play at the fort, while the arena opening concert will be handled by Objekt, Hunee and headliner Jeff Mills who will incorporate Afrobeat rhythm pioneer Tony Allen into his live performance. Alternative sounds on-site come from Sadar Bahar, Awesome Tapes From Africa and Mr. Scruff, pummeling techno from Blawan and DVS1, electro from DJ Stingray and DJ Bone plus DMX Krew and Radioactive Man, both of whom will perform live. Other live acts appearing include Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers, Octave One and Dam-Funk.
Karlovac Beer Days
Prljavo Kazalište, Psihomodo Pop, Vojko V, Pips, Chips & Videoclips, Svemirko, Mašinko, Kawasaki 3P, High5 and more. 33th edition of this popular, local music, beer and food festival, featuring prominent Croatian rock musicians, plus rap, punk and trap musicians, and many other activities.
Outlook Festival
Chase & Status (RTRN II Jungle DJ Set), Calibre, Flava D, Bugzy Malone, DJ Zinc, Ghetts, Kaba Pyramid, Holly Goof, Mala and many more. When it comes to bass music, the UK-derived scene that incorporates garage, dubstep, hip-hop, dub, drum ‘n’ bass and reggae, there really is no more important annual fixture than Outlook. Not only is the festival significant for this youth movement, it is also the starting point for positioning Pula as one of the most famous destinations in Croatia. Like Dimensions, it waves goodbye to Fort Punta Christo and Pula Arena this year after a decade of hedonistic antics. Chase & Status, Bugzy Malone, Goldie (live) and dBridge are among the main site headliners with Andy C, Shy FX (live), Gentleman’s Dub Club and Mala performing at the opening concert in the Amphitheatre. Grooverider, LTJ Bukem, Calibre and Randall represent drum n' bass at the main site, grime and rap contributors include Ghetts, D Double E, Aitch and Unknown T, with Channel One Soundsystem, Iration Steppas and Sister Nancy & Legal Shot Sound being among the reggae contingent. Also appearing are DJ Zinc, My Nu Leng & Dread MC, Joker, Matt Jam Lamont, Chimpo, MC Fox, Chunky and MC DRS, DJ Rap and Holy Goof.
UFO - Urban Fest Osijek
It's time for the bright lights and big stage of Osijek's UFO Festival to return. Set near the catacombs, on the opposite side of the river Drava to Tvrđa, the outdoor festival offers probably the best production values of any festival in the city. Its visually stunning stage is complimented by a truly beautiful location. This year the festival once again offers some well know names from the Croatian music scene, with outdoor concerts on both days and DJ led afterparties.
Goulash Disko
Totally crowdfunded and sponsor-free, Goulash Disko is a truly independent festival that cares about nothing but music and music-lovers. This year it takes place at the coastal town of Komiža, which boasts idyllic beaches and an eccentric crowd of global bass lovers. Unlike the UK-run festival big guns, Goulash Disko is actually trying to downsize rather than expand, with a view to becoming more integrated into the community that lives in this small fishing village. Expect a highly eclectic lineup, with all kinds of music from the Global Underground: Tropical grooves, organica, gipsy punk, Arab disco, swing folk, tribal techno and everything in between.