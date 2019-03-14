The best rock music concerts in Croatia this spring and summer
Winter and spring are traditionally the best times in Croatia to see a visiting rock band, as city universities are full at this time of year, their students always willing to take a night off to catch a gig. Most of the action is usually centred around Zagreb, but with their cultural calendar more full than ever in the approach to 2020 European Capital Of Culture year, Rijeka also holds some fantastic highlights in the coming months. The warm weather has returned to Croatia unusually early this year and as it does, it's time to start thinking about partying outdoors. Croatia's festivals are just around the corner and festival-famous cities like Pula share their event spaces with some great rock acts this year. With more and more people visiting Croatia's cities mid-summer, gig season is finally growing into the year-round calendar it should be, so it's worth planning ahead so you don't miss out on any of the highlights.
Pestilence
Although around since the mid '80s, Dutch death metal legends Pestilence really became popular from the early 90s as extreme metal peers to the likes of Sepultura, Deicide, Obituary and Carcass. The band have released eight studio albums to date and are notable for being accomplished musicians. They've undergone a bunch of line up changes in their lengthy career, but are still lead by founding member, original guitarist and longtime vocalist Patrick Mameli. Support comes from fellow Dutch metallers Bleeding Gods and young Bulgarian death metal outfit Grimaze.
Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers
American singer, guitarist and songwriter Jon Spencer has carved himself a reputation as an inventive reinterpreter of the blues and rock n' roll since he first came to widespread attention in the late '80s with the garage, punk and noise rock group Pussy Galore. The band contained future Royal Trux member Neil Hagerty and also Spencer's soon to be wife, Cristina Martinez. With the latter, Spencer would form his next band, the punk blues outfit Boss Hog, before simultaneously running his most high profile combo to date, the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, who released several successful albums in the '90s. Spencer has since continued both projects and played with another, Heavy Trash. In 2018 he released his debut solo album, the deceptively titled 'Spencer Sings the Hits!' before touring the US extensively with The Melvins. Last year's solo album featured musicians Sam Coomes and M. Sord and it is alongside these musicians that he will tour Europe in 2019, including this date in Zagreb. Also confirmed as a member of the touring band is Bob Bert, drummer for Sonic Youth on legendary early releases like 'Confusion is Sex', 'Kill Yr Idols', 'Bad Moon Rising', 'Sonic Death' and 'Death Valley 69' as well as being the drummer for Pussy Galore.
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes
After John Lydon, the UK’s second most famous ginger punk rocker is ex-Gallows growler Frank Carter. Here he leads The Rattlesnakes in thrashy hardcore territory, in support of their third album 'End Of Suffering'.
Bullet For My Valentine
Bullet for My Valentine are one of the biggest British metal acts of the moment. They are more used to playing live within huge arenas in America, where they have a huge fanbase or at some of the world's biggest rock and metal festivals. That they should be making their debut at Boogaloo is quite the coup for the club, and for Zagreb. The band are actually Welsh and have a sound informed by Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica, Pantera, Testament, Slayer, Machine Head, Sepultura and Nirvana. They have released six studio albums to date and each has been well received internationally, particularly their latest five efforts, including 'Gravity' which emerged in 2018.
Jazz cycle: Darko Rundek with Croatian Radiotelevision Jazz Orchestra
Darko Rundek has been combining folk music elements from the Balkans and around the world with rock and pop music since the end of the 1970's and has played concerts to thousands all around the region. He has played in legendary Yugoslavian era group Haustor, as a solo artist and more recently with Darko Rundek Trio and also the Ekipa band. Having recently agreed to play over the course of several nights in Belgrade with various incarnations of his bands, he returns to Zagreb this April to play alongside the large and highly experienced Croatian Radiotelevision Jazz Orchestra. In recent times the orchestra has collaborated with some of the country's most exciting musicians and composers, such as Mimika, so this date should prove to hold unique arrangements of one of Croatia's most interesting and adventurous musicians.
SUUNS
Montreal band SUUNS are genuinely one of the most visually refined and audibly cool experimental pop bands of the moment. Their music combines electronica, krautrock, shoegaze and pop influences, which are presented in a fresh and audacious new light in the hands of this band. It's an impossibly cool sound and it's therefore little surprise to find them on one of the coolest record labels of the day, Secretly Canadian. The band have released one collaborative album with Jerusalem in My Heart and four of their own, all on Secretly Canadian, including 'Felt' which was released in 2018 and is supported by this tour. This date is not only the launch of the band's European tour, but also the official launch party of Rijeka's sixth Impulse Festival which sees musical events occur all across the city from 4-13 April.SUUNS will play in Zagreb the following night
The Young Gods
Ever-evolving Swiss post-industrial band The Young Gods return to Zagreb for their fifth appearance in the city. Centred around a trio comprising over vocals, drums and electronics, they are capable of issuing shamanic-style electronic rock grooves although their sound has been more accessible in recent releases. They have recorded 11 albums to date including hit singles like 'Did You Miss Me?', 'Envoyé!', 'Longue Route', 'Skinflowers' and 'Kissing the Sun' and have influenced many other artists such as David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails and U2.
Repetitor
Though they sing in Serbian, there's no missing the power, groove and emotional impact of Repetitor. Holding a hypnotizing and dangerous energy, their concerts have been enjoyed all across Europe. The music is raw and often aggressive, a back-to-basics rock n roll sound, distorted for the noise rock age. It has so far been heard across four albums. At times comparable to The White Stripes or The Black Keys, Repetitor nevertheless offer something wholly their own, capable of both Zeppelin-esque, monster heavy, blues riffs and mesmirising quiet sections that perhaps reference traditional Balkan musics. This date will serve as an explosive part of the finale of Rijeka's sixth Impulse Festival, which sees musical events occur all across the city from 4-13 April.
Six Feet Under
Six Feet Under are one of America's longest-serving death metal bands, formed in Tampa, Florida in 1993 by singer Chris Barnes, a former member of Cannibal Corpse. They have released twelve albums and established themselves as one of America's key acts within the field of death metal. The band now also feature founding Cannibal Corpse member Jack Owen on guitar.