8 images from the 2019 HT awards exhibition at Zagreb's MSU

The 2019 exhibition for the HT awards competition is about to open at Zagreb's Museum of Contemporary Art (MSU). One of Croatia's premier annual art events, the competition this year mostly celebrates contemporary Croatian video and photographic art.







'Some Visceral Things' by Matej Knežević (photograph by Boris Cvjetanović)





'To build weapon you need support' by Leo Vukelić



The work of 37 artists has been chosen for the official competition and exhibition from the hundreds of works which were submitted. Their work is on display at MSU from 17th of May to 9th of June.







'Diorama za maloga' by Igor Ruf (photograph by Boris Cvjetanović)





'Terraforming' by Domagoj Burilović



This year's edition also introduces a new category 'For Young Artists' reserved for contributors up to 26 years of age. While there is a section of graphics, sculptures and drawings, most of this year's presented works are installations, photos, videos, multimedia installations and some objects which invite audience interaction.







'Silver City' by Božena Končić Badurina







'Homesick' by Denis Butorac



Visitors to the exhibition can vote for their favourite works. Among the prizes categories in the awards is one bestowed by public vote with 10 thousand kunas being given to the author of the work most liked by the audience.







'Lyrical diaries' by Ivana Stećuk