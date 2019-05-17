HT awards for Croatian contemporary art
Exhibition for awards celebrating contemporary Croatian video and photographic art
This annual exhibition showcases the best Croatian art of the past year and presents prizes to outstanding practitioners. While there is a section of graphics, sculptures and drawings, most of this year's presented works are installations, photos, videos, multimedia installations and some objects which invite audience interaction. The work of 37 artists has been chosen for the competition from hundreds of submissions. Their work is on display in the exhibition.
|Museum of Contemporary Art
Avenija Dubrovnik 17
Zagreb
10000
|Mon closed, Tue-Fri 11am-6pm, Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-6pm
|Tram 6, 7, 14