HT awards for Croatian contemporary art

Things to do, Exhibitions Museum of Contemporary Art , Novi Zagreb Friday May 17 2019 - Sunday June 9 2019
Leon Vukelić: 'To build the weapon you need support'
Leon Vukelić: 'To build the weapon you need support'
Lana Stojičević: 'Sunny Side'
Lana Stojičević: 'Sunny Side'

Exhibition for awards celebrating contemporary Croatian video and photographic art

This annual exhibition showcases the best Croatian art of the past year and presents prizes to outstanding practitioners. While there is a section of graphics, sculptures and drawings, most of this year's presented works are installations, photos, videos, multimedia installations and some objects which invite audience interaction. The work of 37 artists has been chosen for the competition from hundreds of submissions. Their work is on display in the exhibition.

Venue name: Museum of Contemporary Art
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 60 52 700
Address: Avenija Dubrovnik 17
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon closed, Tue-Fri 11am-6pm, Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-6pm
Transport: Tram 6, 7, 14
