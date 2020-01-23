Ambitious Zagreb promoters BSH return to Rijeka for a Capital of Culture-year special

Two years after their rave at Rijeka's Trsat castle, Zagreb's most ambitious outdoor party organisers BSH return to the Port of Diversity for a special event in Rijeka's European Capital of Culture 2020 year. The 1st edition of BSH Carnival Rjieka takes place on Friday 21 February at the historic Teatro Fenice and will feature three international DJ headliners.

Fast-rising UK tech-house star Cloonee headlines the event. Achieving considerable success since first releasing music in 2017, he has, in two short years, issued tracks on Elrow, Solid Grooves and Lee Foss' Repopulate Mars label.

Andrija Antic first emerged onto the scene in 2009 as one of the Founder of the ReWire stable, Serbia's Andrija Antić has been producing tracks under the moniker of Andrew Meller since 2014 for which he has become well known, not least for his remix of Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy’.

Goran Paradjina aka Reblok is a Croatia-born Novi Sad resident who has released on some of Europe's biggest tech-house labels such as Hot Creations, Repopulate Mars, Elrow Music, Sola, Abode, Stereo Productions, Viva Music, Suara and Toolroom. Support on the date comes from BSH resident Pablo Panda. If you're visiting Croatia this spring or summer, for up-to-date information about other one-off and outdoor raves organised by BSH and for other events happening within Rijeka's European Capital of Culture year, keep your eyes on Time Out Croatia.