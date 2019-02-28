Croatia awarded five Michelin stars

Michelin has given out a fresh batch of shiny new stars and Croatia is the proud recipient of two new awards, winning five Michelin stars in total.

Zagreb's Noel, Lovran's Draga di Lovrana, Rovinj's Monte, Dubrovnik's 360 and Sibenik's Pelegrini are all Michelin-starred kitchens that made the critic's shortlist this year. The country now possesses five Michelin stars, the ultimate culinary accolade. Read our reviews of Michelin-starred and recommended restaurants here.

Noel

Noel is sizzling hot restaurant dedicated to contemporary trends in gastronomy. This upscale restaurant mixes the best of Croatian ingredients with nouvelle experimentation, offering mains like the pork belly with shrimp and passion fruit. Portions are small but well garnished and more extravagant diners can opt for the taster menu - options include four, six or nine courses costing between 220 and 450kn. The decor is polished, and the attentive staff boast military timing.

360

Set within the great walls of Dubrovnik with impressive views over the port, 360 blends its historical setting with a progressive, forward-thinking menu. Dishes change constantly but 360 is particularly skilled with seafood, modern Mediterranean dishes and innovations of Croatian classics. Without being too stuffy or formal, they pride themselves on providing a casual vibe where creative cuisine takes centre stage.

Peligrini

Hands down the nicest place to eat in central Šibenik, at Pelligrini, diners opt for the 400kn degustation menu. Outside, the view could hardly be bettered, with tables on the stone steps overlooking the cathedral and a lovely terrace on the roof of the Bunari, the medieval water cistern building, complete with carved well-heads.

Monte

Standing like an apparition just below the Cathedral of St Euphemia, Monte offers fine dining with an informal, funky feel. This is fusion with Istria at its heart. The ingredients from Rovinj market are given new life thanks to owners Tjitske and Danijel Djekić, who recommend the five- or seven-course tasting menus, each with an array of delicate creations and wines (they have more than 100) to suit each dish.

Draga di Lovrana

The perfect mixture of local gastronomy and the classic French approach to quality cuisine is the hallmark of this hotel restaurant on the slopes of Mt Učka, reached by winding road from Lovran. Fresh local ingredients are the order of the day – as you would expect, Adriatic fish and Kvarner scampi are the stars on the menu, but exquisite lamb and duck options ensure that this is one place where you might consider taking the night off from seafood. Desserts are on delectable, and the view from the terrace is a bit special.

