Croatia's best delicacies: Korčula olive oil

Croatia has some of its food products protected at both a national and European level, their status designated by their unique place of origin. Here's just one of them.



Even considering the grandeur of Dubrovnik's ancient city walls, there can be few more beautiful and impressive sights to see by boat in Croatia than the approach to Korčula. Once ashore, the island, its villages and town offer a relatively peaceful and air which belies the fact that this is the country's most populous island not connected by bridge to the mainland.



For centuries, the island has been known for its strong tradition of artists and musicians. Indeed, one of Croatia's best-loved singers of the modern era, Oliver Dragojević, came from there. Like the more northerly Brač island, Korčula was once famed for its stonemasonry, although the industry there is long since diminished. These days, the island is best known as a tourist destination and as a producer of wines. Of the three main wines made on Korčula, Pošip is the most celebrated, Grk the most distinct and Rukatac (Maraština) the most commonplace. Aside from its wines, the island is also highly lauded for its olive oil.



Korčula's is the most southerly-grown of all Croatia's protected olive oils. The extreme amounts of sunshine visited upon the island, plus the distinct, indigenous varieties used in its composition, lastovka and drobnica, give this oil its mildly bitter, olive leaf flavour. Offering a more piquant taste on the tongue than Croatia's other protected oils, the best cooks take this into consideration when selecting it as a base for salad dressings or similar.