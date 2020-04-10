Croatia's best delicacies: Pag salt

Croatia has some of its food products protected at both a national and European level, their status designated by their unique place of origin. Here's just one of them.



If you sit down to a meal in Croatia and are presented with pink salt from the Himalayas with which to season your meal, try to keep your disbelief silent. But, yes, you're right, it did take an obscene amount of carbon fuel-burning to transport that salt here. And, yes, it was completely unnecessary to do so, as Croatia makes some of the finest sea salt in the world.



Pag island’s salt pans are among the oldest on the eastern Adriatic. They were first mentioned in 10th-century chronicles. The island's salt, which is still made using evaporation techniques that would look familiar to the islanders' ancient ancestors, contains all of the minerals to be found in the crystal clear seas which continuously flow around Pag.



If you're preparing a dressing using amazing Croatian olive oil and lemons, to liven up locally-grown salad ingredients, which will accompany a fine selection of Croatian cold meats and cheeses, all to be washed down with peerless Croatian wine, there genuinely is no other salt you should be using than that which is made in Croatia.