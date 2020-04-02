Croatia's best delicacies: Slavonian honey

Croatia has 26 food products which are protected at both a national and European level, their status designated by their unique place of origin. Here's just one of them.



The flatlands of the Pannonian basin contain huge tracts of untouched forest and uncultivated meadows allowing wild flowers and herbs to flourish alongside the large fields of sunflowers and rapeseed which are grown there. All impart their flavours into the honey grown in Slavonia and neighbouring Baranja, where beekeeping are a long held tradition. There are more than 400 registered beekeepers there today, producing more than 200 tonnes of honey each year.



