Croatia's best delicacies: Slavonian kulen

Croatia has 26 food products which are protected at both a national and European level, their status designated by their unique place of origin. Here's just one of them.



Slavonian kulen is a richly-red smoked pork sausage, prepared using only the finest cuts of the pig. The sausage is quite lean, moist and slightly piquant from the paprika and garlic which are used to flavour it. Traditionally, the home-reared pig only contained enough premium meat to make just one kulen, so this is a real treat. As such, it's almost never cooked or used as an ingredient, but savoured in thin strips, paired with good bread, cheese and a sharp Slavonian white wine like Traminac or Graševina.