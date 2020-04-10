Croatia's best delicacies: Šolta olive oil

Croatia has some of its food products protected at both a national and European level, their status designated by their unique place of origin. Here's just one of them.



Less affected by the modernity which tourism often demands in some of its popular and neighbouring Dalmatian islands, the island of Šolta is steeped in tradition. This is not so much the extravagant party island of Hvar, nor does it contain the epic, electronic beach festivals of Pag. Although popular with summertime visitors, when the tourists go home, Šolta's economy returns to the traditions on which it's relied for centuries; viticulture (grape-growing and winemaking), fruit farming, fishing and olive growing.



Croatia has several indigenous types of olives which help gift varying flavours to the olive oil produced on the islands and all along the coast. On Šolta, the varieties used for olive oil production are levantinka and oblica. All of the olives used to make Šolta olive oil are picked by hand. They are strictly processed within the first 48 hours after picking. This ensures that the luscious green oil you get in the bottle is as fresh as if you plucked an olive off the branch and squeezed its oil directly into your mouth. A vibrant and fragrant oil, it should be reserved for cold use and not heated within any cooking process



