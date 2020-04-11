Croatia's best delicacies: Sour cabbage from Ogulin

Croatia has some of its food products protected at both a national and European level, their status designated by their unique place of origin. Here's just one of them.



The town of Ogulin can be found in Karlovac county. It lies south-west of the county capital Karlovac, nearer to Rijeka on the quickest route between Zagreb and the sea. This is the very centre of mainland Croatia.



A near micro-region which lies between the much larger and differing Gorski Kotar, Lika, Kordun and Gornje Pokuplje regions, Ogulin is surrounded on three sides by hills. Both this local geography and its transitional position between the different regions gives the Ogulin valley a micro-climate of its own.



The Ogulin valley has summer temperatures which shift dramatically between day and night. This night cooling, coupled with the relatively high humidity in the valley, allow dew and moisture to bathe Ogulin's cabbages for the entire growing season. Traditionally fermented in October and ready in time for the winter months, this resulting sauerkraut or, locally, kiseli kupus is picked and processed by hand, eventually ending up in soups, stews and other favourite Croatian dishes like sarma.