The first new Croatian railway line to be built for 50 years will shortly be opened. The new line will offer a faster connection between Zagreb, the Croatian capital and Bjelovar, the capital of Bjelovar-Bilogora county.



Plans for the new line were proposed two decades ago. Help for the final realisation of the project has been provided by 200 million kuna of European Union funding. The new 12-kilometre line will help cut almost one hour off the journey time between the two cities, halving the duration of travel.



The line will open on December 15. From Bjelovar to Zagreb there will be five trains daily using the new line, while from Zagreb to Bjelovar there will be seven. Damir Bajs, Mayor of Bjelovar-Bilogora County indicated that would be money allocated in the 2020 county budget in order to subsidise some travel on the new route.



The railway line should make travelling to Bjelovar-Bilogora County a much simpler undertaking for visitors to Croatia. The county has a rich offer in terms of events, activities and sights to see, although it is sometimes overlooked by tourists.



