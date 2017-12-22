Dreaming of a white Christmas? These are the latest odds

There's nothing quite like waking up on Christmas day to a snow-blanketed landscape outside your window.

Unfortunately, Croatia isn't destined for a white Christmas this year.

Advent programme’s plentiful use of fake snow and festive mise en scène stirred up hope for a magically snowy Christmas, but according to predictions from The Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service, things are looking dry, sunny and snow-free. Zagreb will reach a maximum of 9 °C on Christmas day, whilst Split and Dubrovnik reach balmier heights of 12 °C and 13 °C. With Croatia basking under a crisp winter sun, at least it won’t be difficult to galvanise the family for a post-dinner stroll.

