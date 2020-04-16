Local producer sets up honey vending machine in Virovitica

Small-scale honey producer Jakupec has set up a honey vending machine in the Slavonian town of Virovitica. Jakupec won the Agroexopa Golden Spoon award for best honey three years ago.

Anyone wishing for a jar of this delicious Slavonian honey, one of the Croatian delicacies protected at the EU level, now has easy access to it. It's a simple exchange: put 40 kuna in the vending machine and take your pick of honey.

You can choose from three types of honey: acacia, flower and linden. This no-contact selling system ensures safety for both customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find this unique vending machine - and its un-bee-lievably tasty honey - at 31 Stjepan Radić street in Virovitica.

P.s.: 'Medomat' (see first picture) is a play on words in Croatian - 'med' means 'honey' and 'automat' means 'vending machine'.